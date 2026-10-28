Black Lotus Labs, the threat research arm of Lumen Technologies, said on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, that the China-linked hacking group Volt Typhoon has used a covert access network it calls “Silent Train” for about three years, according to a Lumen report. The researchers said the network relies on rotating chains of compromised small office and home office (SOHO) routers, internet of things devices and enterprise equipment.

Nextgov/FCW reported that the network took shape while U.S. investigators were dismantling KV Botnet, the router network the FBI disrupted in an operation conducted in December 2023 and announced in January 2024. Lumen said it first identified Silent Train in late 2023.

According to CyberScoop, Black Lotus Labs has notified hundreds of victims since it identified the activity, including telecom providers, government entities, defense contractors, universities and IT firms, as well as organizations in the water, energy, transportation and aviation sectors.

Chains built and taken down

“Individual chains are assembled and dismantled every day, with infrastructure continually refreshed,” Michael Horka, a principal information security engineer at Black Lotus Labs and the report’s lead researcher, told CyberScoop. He said Volt Typhoon showed it could rebuild a new chain “in less than two minutes,” and that sessions averaged roughly four hours.

BleepingComputer reported that the operators route activity through virtual private servers outside the United States and then through hacked devices acting as relays. It said Black Lotus Labs identified Intelbras modems as overseas relays and Netgear Orbi devices as U.S. hops, and that the operators removed their tooling and keys from the disposable relays after each session.

The researchers said they observed more than 27 classes of devices in the network. Lumen said its monitoring helped uncover at least four confirmed zero-day vulnerabilities, plus one likely one, that the group exploited in management systems, SD-WAN orchestrators and control plane infrastructure. CyberScoop listed confirmed zero-day campaigns against Versa Director, N-able N-central, Cisco Catalyst SD-WAN and VeloCloud Orchestrator.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Targets and limits of the findings

Nextgov said most targets were U.S. government entities, defense contractors and universities with defense ties, and that the group focused heavily on Hawaii, California and Texas. Lumen believes that pattern reflected an effort to position for disruption of networks connected to the Indo-Pacific, according to Nextgov. The outlet also reported, citing two people granted anonymity, that Energy Department facilities have been targeted over the last year and that multiple utilities have dealt with Volt Typhoon-related issues over a similar period.

Horka cautioned that the network’s short-lived nature means the observations “should not be interpreted as a complete census of Volt Typhoon activity.” The researchers recommended restricting internet access to administrative interfaces, patching quickly and keeping logs longer, BleepingComputer reported. None of the reports reviewed for this article included a response from the Chinese government.

The Vanguard has covered the FBI’s seizure of hacking tools as U.S. and allied agencies warned of Flax Typhoon activity.