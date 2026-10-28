Biosphere, an Oakland, California, biomanufacturing startup, said on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, that it has won a $21 million contract from the Department of War to develop and commission a 20,000-liter industrial bioreactor, in a release distributed via GlobeNewswire. Biosphere said the award was made through the Defense Industrial Base Consortium.

Breaking Defense reported that the facility will use genetically engineered microbes to produce essential chemicals for military supplies. It said the plant is slated for commissioning in the fourth quarter of 2027.

According to the release, the contract also funds demonstrations of integrated manufacturing processes, engineering and economic analyses for larger plants, and work on alternative reactor designs meant to deliver higher performance with simpler, lower-cost equipment.

A mid-sized plant for military chemicals

CEO Brian Heligman told Breaking Defense that the plant’s projected output is about 100 tons of chemicals a year. He said that is small next to a petrochemical plant making bulk plastics, but that the facility is ten times the size of the 1,000-liter systems the outlet described as standard in military labs. “They don’t need massive-scale, commodity-plastic volumes,” Heligman said of the military.

Potential products range from a “bio-cement” mixture that could turn loose sand into landing surfaces for helicopters to polymer-bonded explosives (PBX) that could be used in weapons such as the Hellfire missile, Heligman told Breaking Defense. He declined to give more specifics, saying only that the company has had “detailed discussions around two or three fine chemicals.” Neither the company nor the outlet said that any of these products will be made under the contract.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Part of a supply chain push

“America’s ability to compete with China depends in part on our ability to manufacture the materials that underpin our economy and national defense,” Heligman said in the release. The company said biomanufacturing can use common infrastructure to make a range of chemicals, unlike conventional plants built around individual products.

Breaking Defense said demand for specialty chemicals such as the energetics used in warheads is currently high as the military restocks munitions, but that funding has historically swung sharply, which it said makes it hard to persuade traditional chemical makers to add U.S. capacity. The outlet said Pentagon technology chief Emil Michael named biomanufacturing one of his top six critical technology areas last year.

The award follows a $9 million U.S. Army contract earlier this year to develop an on-demand nutrition production system for troops, Biosphere said. Breaking Defense described that earlier deal as worth up to $9 million if all options are exercised. Founded in 2022 by Heligman and Arye Lipman, Biosphere said the 20,000-liter plant will be its first at industrial scale. The Vanguard has covered a Pentagon framework with BAE Systems for up to 25,000 APKWS guidance kits a year, another recent push on munitions production.