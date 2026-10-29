The cost of the war with Iran to the U.S. military had reached an estimated $47.1 billion as of Oct. 16, 2026, according to a U.S. Central Command figure the Pentagon provided to Congress, The Associated Press reported on Oct. 28 in a story carried by Federal News Network. AP said the figure is the most up-to-date cost of the conflict since the United States and Israel launched it in late February.

The estimate is about $3.5 billion higher than in early September, when the figure stood at about $43.6 billion, according to AP. Reuters, in a report carried by Military Times on Oct. 28, said Pentagon data it obtained put the cost at over $47 billion, more than 25% above the $37.5 billion estimate Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth gave in July.

Reuters said the Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the estimate, which has not been shared publicly. AP also said the Pentagon did not immediately respond to emails about the new figures.

Munitions make up most of the bill

Replacing munitions accounts for the bulk of the cost, at about $29 billion, AP reported. According to AP, the weapons most in demand and whose stockpiles have been drawn down are defensive missile interceptors, such as those launched by the Army’s Patriot and THAAD systems, with a single Patriot interceptor costing millions of dollars.

The Pentagon attributes about $11.9 billion to operations and an additional $6 billion to equipment losses, AP reported. Reuters described the latter as more than $6 billion to replace military equipment and so-called “platform losses,” which include aircraft and drones lost during the war. Reuters said the figures cover a range of operational costs, “from flight operations to cyber support.”

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Costs by service

AP reported that the Air Force’s costs now stand at $7.6 billion and the Army’s at more than $2 billion. The Navy’s costs were listed at $1.45 billion, down from $2.2 billion in early September. Asked why the Navy’s estimate fell, the Navy and Central Command referred questions to the Pentagon, according to AP.

What the estimate leaves out

The latest estimate does not include damage to U.S. bases in the Middle East, AP reported. The agency cited a Pentagon inspector general report released last month that said Iranian strikes had damaged and destroyed hundreds of buildings and other structures at U.S. bases in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Oman and Jordan. Reuters said the cost estimates did not clearly account for the expected expense of repairing that damage.

The Pentagon’s official tally lists 21 service members killed and 865 wounded in the conflict, according to AP. That count includes deaths not directly connected to the fighting, such as medical events; AP said 18 service members were killed by Iranian strikes, combat aircraft crashes or the disposal of Iranian drones.

Separately, the White House is asking lawmakers to approve a $95 billion package that would help fund the Iran war and other priorities, AP reported. The Vanguard has covered the Army’s new permanent air defense battalion on Guam, which adds Patriot to THAAD.