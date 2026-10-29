United Launch Alliance said on Oct. 28, 2026, that its Vulcan rocket will return to flight on Friday, Nov. 13, carrying 40 satellites for Amazon’s Leo internet constellation after a nine-month grounding caused by solid rocket booster problems, Spaceflight Now reported. Amazon’s mission update lists the Nov. 13 date as pending range approval, with liftoff from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The flight will use a redesigned nozzle on the rocket’s solid rocket boosters, Air & Space Forces Magazine reported on Oct. 28. Vulcan has been sidelined since a Feb. 12 anomaly on the Space Force’s USSF-87 mission, which ULA described as a “significant performance anomaly,” according to the magazine. The launch itself succeeded because the problem occurred after liftoff.

“The integrated team has made great strides in improving our understanding of the solid rocket booster (SRB) anomaly that occurred on the previous Vulcan flight and have identified several potential contributors which have been mitigated through design and process improvements to the nozzle,” ULA said in a statement quoted by Spaceflight Now. The company said additional testing and analysis “will continue in parallel with the mission.”

A bigger Vulcan and a first for Amazon

The mission, which Amazon calls LV-01, will be Vulcan’s fifth flight and the first with six strap-on solid rocket boosters, Spaceflight Now reported. The ULA mission page describes a Vulcan VC6L with a LEO-optimized Centaur V upper stage and a longer payload fairing.

Amazon said the flight carries its largest Leo payload to date and is the first of 38 contracted Leo missions on Vulcan. According to Spaceflight Now, the satellites will be deployed over about half an hour and will add to the nearly 400 Amazon Leo satellites already in orbit. Amazon said its second Vulcan mission is already being readied in parallel in another vertical integration facility at the Cape.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Military missions still on hold

Nozzle failures on Northrop Grumman-built GEM 63XL boosters marred both Vulcan’s second flight and the USSF-87 launch in February, Spaceflight Now reported. In both cases the rocket’s core stage and upper stage compensated for the lost thrust and reached the intended orbits, according to the outlet.

It is not clear when Vulcan will again carry U.S. military payloads, Air & Space Forces Magazine reported. Brig. Gen. Eric Zarybnisky, the Space Force’s portfolio acquisition executive for space access, told reporters Oct. 21 that the service will collect data from Vulcan’s first few commercial flights and use it to craft a plan for future military missions. “It’ll depend a lot on what we see, not only on the engineering and tests that we’re doing on the ground, but also what we see from the flight data from the commercial missions they fly,” he said.

ULA and SpaceX are the only two providers with rockets currently certified to fly the most sensitive national security space missions, according to the magazine. Spaceflight Now said it had asked the Space Force what work, if any, remains before Vulcan is cleared to fly national security payloads again. The Vanguard has covered the Space Force’s move of national security launches from Vulcan to SpaceX rockets.