The Maritime Administration (MARAD) has approved the deepwater port license application for ST LNG, an $8.2 billion liquefied natural gas export project about 10.4 miles offshore Matagorda, Texas, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, gCaptain reported.

The port will include four liquefaction plants of 2.1 million tonnes per annum each, for a combined capacity of 8.4 million tonnes a year, the Department of Transportation said, Reuters reported in a story carried by MarineLink on Oct. 28. Construction is expected to begin in 2027, with the port expected to come online in 2029.

According to DOT figures reported by gCaptain, the project could support 2,000 construction jobs and as many as 855 permanent positions and expand U.S. LNG export capacity by 7% to 9%. Reuters noted that the project is still in a relatively early phase.

What would be built offshore

At full buildout, the facility would include 20 offshore platforms, four floating LNG storage units, four vessel mooring systems and about 7.7 miles of pipeline, gCaptain reported. Feed gas would come from the Tres Palacios Natural Gas Storage and Trading Hub and the Williams Markham Gas Processing Plant through an existing Transco pipeline about 5.6 miles northeast of the port, according to Reuters.

DOT said the offshore location is expected to move vessel traffic away from more congested onshore areas, reducing collision and safety risks, Reuters reported. Unlike conventional onshore terminals, ST LNG would process and load natural gas offshore, gCaptain said.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

A test for faster licensing

The approval comes about 10 months after Duffy announced that MARAD would take over deepwater port licensing from the U.S. Coast Guard, Reuters reported. Under the new arrangement, MARAD leads the environmental review and licensing, while the Coast Guard keeps responsibility for maritime safety, security, vessel traffic, facility design and operational oversight, according to gCaptain.

MARAD finalized the project’s final environmental impact statement in 410 days, nearly 3.7 years faster than the historical average, DOT said, calling it the fastest deepwater port license review in more than two decades, according to both outlets. gCaptain reported that only 11 deepwater port applications had been approved since the federal licensing system was established in the 1970s, with eight licenses issued. MARAD Administrator Stephen Carmel called ST LNG the agency’s third deepwater port approval under the Trump administration.

The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration also proposed new rules on Oct. 28 to speed LNG projects and expand export capacity, Reuters reported. The full record of decision is available on Regulations.gov under docket MARAD-2025-0096, according to gCaptain. The Vanguard has covered HD Hyundai and Kiewit’s plan for a shipyard in Ingleside, Texas.