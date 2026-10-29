The Department of War said on Oct. 28, 2026, that it obligated $148.5 billion of the $152.4 billion it received under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act before the end of fiscal 2026, or 97.5% of the money, according to the department’s release as reported by DefSec Wire. The department described the totals as early closeout estimates that could shift slightly after standard year-end reconciliation, with final figures expected by the end of the year.

“Prior to the end of Fiscal Year 2026, the Department of War successfully obligated $148.5 billion of the $152.4 billion authorized by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” Jules Wilson Hurst III, the under secretary of war (comptroller) and chief financial officer, said in the release. He described it as a “record-high execution rate” and credited what he called the “mandate for rigorous fiscal responsibility” of President Donald Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

Trump signed the reconciliation law on July 4, 2025, and for the Pentagon it worked as a multiyear funding mechanism outside the regular defense bill process, Military.com reported on Oct. 29. Obligated money has been committed through contracts and orders, which does not mean it has all been paid out yet.

How the money broke down by military department

The Department of the Navy obligated $48.7 billion of its $49.2 billion allocation, or 99.2%, and the Department of the Air Force obligated $34.0 billion of its $34.3 billion, also 99.2%, according to the release. The Department of the Army obligated $10.5 billion of its $10.7 billion, or 98.1%.

Other Department of War components posted the lowest rate. They obligated $55.2 billion of the $58.1 billion allocated to them, or 94.9%, DefSec Wire reported, citing the department. By the department’s own totals, about $3.9 billion of the reconciliation money had not been obligated when the fiscal year closed.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Money held back for fiscal 2027

Hurst said that “following communications with Congress,” the department chose to reserve portions of the funding provided to the Office of Strategic Capital (OSC), the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) and the Economic Defense Unit (EDU) “to preserve investment options into Fiscal Year 2027 and maximize use of those dollars.” The release did not say how much of the money for those three offices was set aside.

DIU, one of the three offices, has been running its own solicitations in recent months, including its SWAP-USV Sprint 2 call for drone boats that can shoot down drones, which The Vanguard covered.

The obligation update comes as the Pentagon asks Congress for more money tied to the war with Iran, Military.com reported, noting an earlier request for $80 billion in additional war spending. The Vanguard has reported on the estimated $47.1 billion cost of the Iran war so far. Final reconciliation-fund figures are due by the end of the year, the department said.