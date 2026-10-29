The Army on Oct. 29, 2026, awarded Lockheed Martin an Other Transaction Agreement to develop prototypes of its Future Interceptor, a next-generation air and missile defense weapon, in a project valued at $1.08 billion, according to the Army’s announcement. The government will provide $660.4 million, and Lockheed has committed $423 million of its own money under a cost-sharing arrangement.

The Army said the interceptor is meant to improve engagement range, altitude, velocity and maneuverability against advanced air and missile threats, and to complement the systems in its Integrated Air and Missile Defense portfolio. Under the agreement, the service will work with Lockheed to advance prototype development and run testing and evaluation against established operational requirements. Later development and production decisions will depend on prototype performance, requirements, available resources and acquisition processes, the Army said.

The Army’s release does not name the design it selected. Lockheed had previously said it was offering its new PAC-3 Edge missile for the program, DefenseScoop reported on Oct. 29, with testing planned from 2027 and a first deployment targeted for 2031.

What Lockheed has said about PAC-3 Edge

When Lockheed unveiled PAC-3 Edge on Oct. 9, it said the missile would fly farther and engage more capable targets than the current PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement, Breaking Defense reported. Tim Cahill, president of Lockheed Missiles and Fire Control, said then that the company was one of two selected to advance in the program, without naming the other. He said Lockheed planned to invest about $800 million in a seeker it is developing in-house, and that Northrop Grumman is building a three-pulse solid rocket motor for the missile.

The War Zone reported on Oct. 12 that the seeker comes from Lockheed’s Strigo Product Center and that the company had not released performance figures such as maximum range or speed. The missile has not yet been flight-tested. Lockheed said it would build PAC-3 Edge on its existing PAC-3 line in Camden, Arkansas.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

A second try after the LTFI program

The award follows a stop-start effort to field a new Patriot interceptor. In 2024 the Army announced plans to cancel the Lower-Tier Future Interceptor program, in which Raytheon and Lockheed had competed, Breaking Defense reported. The War Zone said the Army cited cost concerns. Lt. Gen. Frank Lozano, now the Army’s portfolio acquisition executive for fires, said on Oct. 29 that the Future Interceptor program “reflects the Army’s commitment to accelerating innovation, leveraging proven technologies and strengthening the layered defenses that protect our forces and national interests at home and abroad.”

Gen. Christopher LaNeve, vice chief of staff and acting chief of staff of the Army, said the service is “pursuing a mix of exquisite and low-cost munitions” under its new warfighting guidance, How the Army Fights. “The Future Interceptor is exactly the type of cutting-edge technology we need,” he said. Brent Ingraham, the assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition, logistics and technology, called the contract “an important step forward.”

The Patriot force is also growing in the Pacific, where the Army activated a permanent air defense battalion on Guam to add Patriot and IFPC to THAAD. DefenseScoop noted that PAC-3 missiles have played a significant role in the conflicts with Iran and in Ukraine. Interceptors also weigh on the Iran war cost estimate, which a Central Command figure put at $47.1 billion as of Oct. 16, AP reported.