The Pentagon is treating the freezer malfunctions that spoiled food at military base commissaries across the United States in late August as a suspected hack, four officials told Reuters in a report published Oct. 29, 2026, and carried by Defense News. Reuters said it could not establish how far the investigation had gone, whether it had reached any conclusions or who might be responsible.

A Defense Department official told Task & Purpose on Oct. 29 that the Defense Criminal Investigative Service, the criminal investigative arm of the department’s Office of Inspector General, is leading a joint investigation. “We are aware of speculation regarding a potential cyber incident,” the official said, adding that the department does not comment on ongoing law enforcement investigations. The Pentagon has not publicly confirmed that hackers were responsible.

The malfunctions hit at least six commissaries, according to a Reuters review of the bases’ Facebook posts and website updates. Fort Huachuca, Arizona, said in an Aug. 26 Facebook post that its freezer “went into defrost mode where it heated up all the food,” Reuters reported. Stars and Stripes reported on Sept. 1 that affected stores included Fort Irwin and Travis Air Force Base in California, F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming, Fort Huachuca, Naval Station Newport in Rhode Island and Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi.

Who is investigating

The Pentagon told Reuters that a unit of Cyber Command was “working in close coordination with interagency and law enforcement partners,” without elaborating. The Army Criminal Investigation Division said its Cyber Field Office was involved. Army CID spokesman Thomas Hamilton told Task & Purpose that CID is working with the Defense Commissary Agency and DCIS to determine what happened, and “with DCIS and French law enforcement in understanding the refrigeration outages in Europe.”

When the outages began in August, a defense official said the Defense Commissary Agency had moved products to alternate temperature-controlled locations and that commissaries remained open, Military Times reported on Aug. 28. Officials declined at the time to speculate about the cause.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

The French parallel

One official told Reuters that military investigators were in touch with French counterparts about a cyberattack earlier in October that overrode temperature controls on commercial cooling units in more than 350 establishments in France. As at Fort Huachuca, the French units had their temperatures raised rather than simply being switched off, and some ran so hot they caught fire, Reuters reported. The French Embassy in Washington declined to comment.

Danish firm Danfoss, whose controllers ran many of the affected French units, has said many of the devices were obsolete or ran outdated firmware. Reuters could not establish whether Danfoss or any other controller brand was in use at the U.S. bases, and Danfoss did not return messages seeking comment. “It can definitely disrupt the supply chain for food,” Bill Moore, chief executive of industrial cybersecurity firm Xona Systems, told Reuters.

No official has publicly attributed the commissary incidents to any group. Internet-exposed equipment has been a recurring entry point in other intrusions, such as the hacked routers that Lumen’s Black Lotus Labs said Volt Typhoon used to hide its attacks.