President Donald Trump on Oct. 28, 2026, agreed with a Commerce Department finding that robotics, industrial machinery and their parts are being imported “in such quantities and under such circumstances as to threaten to impair the national security,” but chose trade negotiations over immediate tariffs, according to the proclamation published by the White House. It directs the commerce secretary and the U.S. trade representative to jointly negotiate agreements with trading partners and to update the president on progress within 180 days.

The order names no tariff rate. Manufacturing Dive reported on Oct. 29 that it tasks Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer with the talks, and that it follows a Section 232 investigation launched in September 2025.

Tariffs remain an option. Depending on the outcome of the talks, the proclamation says the president “may consider alternative remedies in the future,” including tariffs, duties, quotas and fees, or a program to encourage new investment in U.S. production. A White House fact sheet said the president may take other actions to adjust these imports.

What the Commerce investigation found

According to the proclamation, the United States relies on foreign imports for most types of robotics and industrial machinery, produces less of this equipment than it consumes and underuses its manufacturing capacity. The Commerce secretary also found that such equipment from “certain foreign entities” can pose cybersecurity risks because it is built into manufacturing and defense systems and processes sensitive data.

The document ties the sector to defense production, saying robotics and industrial machinery help automate the building of missiles, aircraft and ships and that the defense industrial base’s ability to surge production relies on them. It says robotics and industrial machinery supported about $7.1 trillion in shipments of manufactured goods in 2024 and the production of about $86 billion worth of equipment that year.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Third 232 case to end in talks

The decision is the third time in three months that a Section 232 probe has ended in negotiations rather than immediate tariffs, after wind turbines earlier in October and commercial aircraft and jet engines in July, Manufacturing Dive reported. Section 232 has also been used to impose tariffs on goods including cars and auto parts, drones and polysilicon, the outlet noted.

Under the statute, if an agreement is not reached within 180 days, is not carried out or proves ineffective, the president may take other actions to adjust the imports, the proclamation says. Commerce will keep monitoring imports of robotics and machinery and report any circumstances that might call for further action.

Foreign-made automation equipment is also drawing regulatory attention elsewhere: the FCC recently granted Intel a one-year waiver to keep using and servicing specific automated guided vehicles in its U.S. fabs.