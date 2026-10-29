Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has fired Army Lt. Gen. Brett Sylvia, the director for strategy, plans and policy on the Joint Staff, over accusations that he leaked classified information, officials said Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026, according to a Reuters report published by Military Times. Sylvia could not be immediately reached for comment, Reuters reported. The leak accusations come from Pentagon officials; neither Reuters nor Al Jazeera reported a response from Sylvia.

A Defense Department official told Al Jazeera on Oct. 29 that Sylvia had been “meeting with journalists outside the Pentagon in order to leak classified information” and that he “is the subject of an investigation for leaking classified information about the Iran war, the war between Russia and Ukraine, and more.” According to the Pentagon, the investigation is ongoing and has been referred to the Department of Justice for further action, Al Jazeera reported.

A senior Pentagon official who spoke on condition of anonymity accused Sylvia of failing three polygraphs that asked him about leaking classified information, according to the Reuters report in Military Times. The official quoted by Al Jazeera made the same allegation. “Urgent action was needed and could not wait another second,” the official said, as reported by both outlets.

What the Pentagon has said

Chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said the decision followed an extensive investigation by the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, Reuters reported. “This matter, along with others, have been referred to the Justice Department for potential further legal action,” Parnell said, without identifying other officials who may be targeted. Earlier Thursday, Parnell wrote on X that “the Department of War has zero tolerance for the intentional, unauthorized disclosure of classified information,” without naming Sylvia, according to Al Jazeera.

A Joint Staff spokesperson withdrew an initial statement that thanked Sylvia for 32 years of service, saying “we determined the statement did not appropriately reflect the full circumstances,” Reuters reported. “Out of respect for the service member and the ongoing personnel process, we will not comment further,” the spokesperson said. President Donald Trump told reporters that Sylvia has “got problems,” according to Reuters.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

The J5 post and the wider leak hunt

The J5 directorate helps advise Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Reuters reported. The official who spoke to Al Jazeera described Sylvia as the department’s chief military planner but said he “was not a central planner for the Iran war,” a responsibility the official assigned to U.S. Central Command and its commander, Adm. Brad Cooper. Al Jazeera reported that Sylvia is the second person ousted from the J5 post under Hegseth, after his predecessor was forced to retire in October last year. The Atlantic first reported the dismissal, according to Reuters.

Sylvia commanded the Army’s 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, until May 2025, and his awards include six Bronze Star Medals and a Purple Heart, Al Jazeera reported, citing his official biography, which it said has since been taken offline.

Reuters described the firing as one of the highest-profile results so far of Hegseth’s hunt for suspected leakers, an effort that includes a Pentagon task force and widespread polygraph exams of senior officials. Al Jazeera reported that Hegseth fired three aides from his inner circle last year as part of a broader leak investigation. According to Reuters, the Pentagon has complained about leaks during the Iran war, including on planning and munitions spending; a Pentagon estimate puts the war’s cost at more than $47 billion, as The Vanguard USA reported.