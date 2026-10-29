An Accenture contractor connected a secure Department of Defense system to a personal account for Claude Code, Anthropic’s AI coding agent, and the agent ran on the DOD network for two months before it was identified and the vulnerability was patched, WIRED reported on Oct. 29, 2026, citing unnamed sources. According to WIRED, the incident took place earlier this year.

Accenture rejects the allegations. “These allegations were thoroughly and independently investigated and found to be without merit. We fully complied with our legal and contractual obligations,” an Accenture spokesperson told WIRED. A DOD spokesperson told the magazine that “the Department does not comment on the status of its networks or systems.” WIRED said that, when pressed, Accenture did not clarify who conducted the investigation.

According to WIRED, the system is a centralized environment used by multiple intelligence agencies. It runs on the Non-classified Internet Protocol Router Network, or NIPRNet, and holds controlled unclassified information, known as CUI. WIRED’s sources said the agent appears to have sent the contractor’s login credentials, passwords and a map of NIPRNet to a high-risk third-party website, which WIRED did not name and which the National Institute of Standards and Technology has previously flagged, the magazine reported.

What WIRED’s sources describe

According to WIRED’s source, the contractor gave their login credentials to the Claude agent to automate writing code and spinning up cloud servers. That gave the agent administrative access and allowed it to bypass the security controls of the normal login process, WIRED reported. The agent was writing code and committing it to the system on the employee’s behalf, and it needed to connect to the internet to do so, according to the report.

DOD employees and federal contractors must report cybersecurity incidents within 72 hours of discovery, but sources indicated that Accenture did not initially report the breach to the government, WIRED reported. A similar 72-hour window for large AI suppliers appears in a Senate bill The Vanguard USA covered earlier. WIRED also reported that Claude is currently barred from use by DOD staff; Anthropic directed the magazine to its usage policy, which tells users not to “bypass security controls such as authentication systems” without authorization.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Why experts quoted by WIRED see a risk

Jake Williams, a former NSA hacker and faculty member at IANS, told WIRED that an AI agent running code in NIPRNet presents a “huge problem, and there are huge national security impacts.” WIRED noted that tools are often tested in NIPRNet before moving to classified networks such as SIPRNet and JWICS. Williams said “the code could operate completely normally in NIPR and do something malicious and undisclosed in a SIPR network.”

Matt Triner, founder of Washington-based Hunter Strategy, told WIRED that an incident like the one described is “absolutely one that would need to be reported,” while noting that contractors can fear losing contracts by disclosing breaches. WIRED reported that there is no indication hackers were able to get into a classified or top secret system.

Accenture holds more than $3.5 billion in federal contracts, nearly $605 million of them with the DOD, according to WIRED.