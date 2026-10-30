Japan and the United States have agreed to set up a facility in Japan for the final assembly and inspection of Raytheon’s AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM), Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi announced at an Oct. 28, 2026, press conference after meeting U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on the sidelines of the ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting in the Philippines, Air & Space Forces Magazine reported. The agreement is the culmination of an effort that began in July 2024, the magazine said.

“We finally reached an agreement on the establishment of a final assembly and inspection facility in Japan for the AMRAAM air-to-air missile, which is essential for the F-35,” Koizumi said, according to a translation of his remarks. He called it “a groundbreaking agreement that will not only ensure the acquisition of equipment needed by both Japan and the United States, but will also strengthen Japan’s defense industry base,” Breaking Defense reported on Oct. 29.

Key details remain unannounced. The facility’s location, construction timeline, anticipated production capacity and Japanese industrial partner have not been disclosed, The War Zone reported on Oct. 29. RTX deferred to the Defense Department when asked to comment, and a Pentagon spokesperson did not respond by press time, according to Breaking Defense.

A Pentagon push to nearly double AIM-120 output

The Japan deal follows a September award to RTX subsidiary Raytheon for a five-year AMRAAM production contract, with options for two additional years, valued at up to $20.7 billion, according to The War Zone and Air & Space Forces Magazine. The Pentagon said at the time that the contract will “nearly” double the weapon’s production, as long as Congress provides the necessary funding, Breaking Defense reported.

The award, officially published by the Air Force on Oct. 23, covers Lots 41 through 47 and does not specify missile quantities, Air & Space Forces Magazine reported. A framework agreement announced in February calls for Raytheon to raise output to at least 1,900 missiles a year. RTX has also said new solid rocket motor production lines will come online in 2027, according to The War Zone.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

SM-3 Block IIA output is also on the table

Koizumi also said the two countries “agreed to share the necessary technical information to achieve increased production” of the Standard Missile-3 Block IIA, a primarily ship-based interceptor against ballistic missiles, Breaking Defense reported. Neither government has disclosed how much SM-3 output would rise or when it might arrive, according to The War Zone. Koizumi said both agreements fall under “Operation Supercharge,” a joint U.S.-Japan effort to boost defense technology cooperation.

The AMRAAM talks took more than two years in part because of Japan’s constitutional restrictions on exporting lethal weapons or coproducing offensive weaponry, Air & Space Forces Magazine reported. A feasibility study was supported by Mitsubishi Electric and Raytheon, and by April 2026 discussions had expanded to possible Japanese production of circuit card assemblies, The War Zone reported.

The Pentagon’s readout of the meeting did not mention the AMRAAM facility, but said Hegseth “welcomed Japan’s efforts to strengthen its defense industrial capacity, and both leaders committed to continue close coordination on critical munitions production.” The deal lands as Washington spends heavily on interceptors and other munitions; a Pentagon estimate puts the Iran war’s cost at more than $47 billion, as The Vanguard USA reported. Raytheon also builds the SM-3 Block IB, under a multiyear Missile Defense Agency deal worth up to $6.3 billion.