NASA astronaut Anil Menon and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Joshua Kutryk installed and deployed a new roll-out solar array on the International Space Station on Oct. 29, 2026, during a 7-hour, 11-minute spacewalk, NASA said. The array, known as an International Space Station Roll-Out Solar Array (IROSA), went onto the station’s 2A electrical power channel and is the seventh of its kind installed on the outpost.

The spacewalk ended at 3:08 p.m. EDT and was the 100th U.S. outing from the space station without a now-retired space shuttle docked, Space.com reported. Overall, it was the 285th spacewalk in support of station assembly, maintenance and upgrades, including 66 out of the Russian segment and 119 by visiting shuttle crews. “This is USOS EVA 100, which is an incredible milestone,” Menon said, referring to the U.S. Operating Segment.

It was Menon’s fourth spacewalk and Kutryk’s first, and the first spacewalk by a Canadian astronaut since David Saint-Jacques went outside with NASA’s Anne McClain in April 2019, according to Space.com. Kutryk is the fifth Canadian astronaut to conduct a spacewalk, and Menon has now logged 26 hours and 31 minutes outside the station during his current stay.

Seventh of eight new arrays

The rolled-up array arrived earlier this month in the unpressurized trunk of SpaceX’s Dragon cargo capsule on the company’s 35th resupply mission for NASA, a flight The Vanguard USA previewed as the carrier of the station’s final roll-out arrays. Menon secured himself at the end of the Canadarm2 robotic arm and carried the 750-pound (340-kilogram) assembly to the station’s port side, where the two astronauts installed it, Space.com reported.

No motor was needed to deploy the panel to its 63-foot (19-meter) length; the energy stored in its rolled-up carbon composite booms was enough to unroll it. About 12 minutes later the array was fully extended, draping over about half of the larger but less capable legacy panel on the P4 truss, according to Space.com.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Power for the station’s final years

The station’s eight original arrays are showing degraded power output after exceeding their 15-year design life, Space.com reported. Together, the eight new arrays will increase available power by up to 30%, raising the station’s generation capacity from 160 kilowatts to approximately 215 kilowatts, according to NASA. NASA said the added power will support critical operations, including a safe and controlled deorbit, which Space.com reported is currently scheduled for 2030.

Menon and Kutryk also completed several get-ahead tasks for a planned spacewalk on Thursday, Nov. 5, when they will install the eighth and final IROSA on the 3B power channel, NASA said. After that spacewalk, the roll-out arrays will be fully installed, completing the station’s power system augmentation, according to the agency.

The first U.S. spacewalk from the station’s Quest airlock was made by Expedition 4 crew members Carl Walz and Daniel Bursch on Feb. 20, 2002, Space.com reported. Thursday’s spacewalk also began and ended inside Quest, with both astronauts wearing NASA’s extravehicular mobility unit spacesuits.