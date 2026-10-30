HII booked $32.4 billion in new contract awards in the third quarter of 2026, the shipbuilder said on Oct. 29, as it reported record third-quarter revenue of $3.5 billion and net earnings of $217 million, or $5.48 per diluted share, according to HII’s results announcement. HII also raised its full-year shipbuilding revenue guidance to between $10.5 billion and $10.7 billion and reaffirmed its shipbuilding operating margin guidance of 6.0% to 6.5%.

HII’s stock price jumped 13 percent on Thursday after the results, The Maritime Executive reported, noting that the $32 billion in third-quarter awards was primarily for nuclear-powered submarines and that shipbuilding revenue rose 14 percent in the quarter. HII builds all of the nation’s aircraft carriers and amphibious ships and half of its submarines, the publication said.

On HII’s Oct. 29 earnings call, President and CEO Chris Kastner said the awards were driven by Block VI Virginia-class and Build II Columbia-class submarine contracts, as well as a long-lead materials contract for the carrier CVN 82, according to a transcript of the call published by The Motley Fool.

Newport News revenue climbs 18.1%

Chief Financial Officer Tom Stiehle said on the call that Newport News Shipbuilding revenue of $1.9 billion rose 18.1% from the third quarter of 2025, driven by higher volumes across submarines and aircraft carriers. Total shipbuilding revenue reached $2.8 billion, up 13.9% year over year, which Stiehle said benefited from higher than expected material receipts, wage investments and increased outsourcing.

Stiehle said the quarter’s awards brought total backlog to $86.2 billion. That figure does not yet include a $5.1 billion contract for the refueling and complex overhaul of the carrier USS Harry S. Truman, finalized at the end of September, which HII will recognize in its fourth-quarter results. The Newport News yard also won a $56 million Navy contract earlier this month for AUKUS engineering and SSN-AUKUS design work, as The Vanguard USA reported.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Contracts through 2030 and a hiring push

Kastner said on the call that approximately 90% of expected shipbuilding revenue through 2030 is already under contract. “Distributed shipbuilding is meeting targeted levels, and we expect to exceed 30% growth year-over-year,” he said, according to The Maritime Executive, which reported that HII is boosting outsourcing to smaller yards to increase throughput.

HII executives also said on the call that the carrier John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) completed preliminary acceptance trials and remains on track for final delivery in 2027. HII has hired more than 6,000 shipbuilders across both of its yards so far this year, and Ingalls Shipbuilding gained a net 576 shipbuilders in the third quarter, according to the transcript.

At HII’s Mission Technologies division, third-quarter revenue topped $790 million with a book-to-bill ratio of 2.4, executives said on the call. The Maritime Executive reported that the division secured a $2.2 billion surveillance contract supporting U.S. Southern Command’s counternarcotics operations in Central and South America and the Caribbean.