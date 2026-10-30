SpaceX proposes to expand its Roberts Road Operations Area at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, with a stand for Starship static fire tests and a notional development footprint of about 400 acres, according to a preliminary draft programmatic environmental assessment dated October 2026, whose file is dated Oct. 13. SpaceX currently leases 167 acres from NASA on Roberts Road, where it processes and refurbishes rockets, and now seeks to lease more land.

The draft, prepared by Kimley-Horn and Associates for SpaceX and NASA, is listed on Kennedy’s NEPA documents page as the Draft Programmatic Environmental Assessment for SpaceX Operations Area Campus Expansion. As of Oct. 30, 2026, that page did not list a public comment deadline. NASA is the lead federal agency for the review.

The test stand is the most visible new piece. It “would be used to verify post-production testing of Starship and support static fire tests,” the draft says, and would need a clear distance of about 5,600 feet. A July 2026 noise study attached to the draft assumes a ship with nine engines and 28 meganewtons of total thrust firing for 60 seconds, 20 times a year, 10 times by day and 10 at night. The design is similar to the stand at SpaceX’s Masseys test site at Starbase, Texas, the study says.

What the draft does not approve

The assessment is not an approval. The federal action under review is NASA’s signing of a real property agreement with SpaceX, and the KSC Master Plan would need an amendment, the draft says. “Specific designs, footprints, construction sequencing, and operational details would be refined through tiered, project-specific NEPA reviews prior to NASA and SpaceX authorization,” the draft says.

The study area covers about 3,100 acres. The 400-acre notional footprint inside it could hold manufacturing, refurbishment and warehouse buildings, a payload processing facility west of A Avenue and a relocated Kennedy security shooting range. SpaceX would also build a four-lane road linking the campus to NASA Parkway at Space Commerce Way, placing the expanded operations area outside Kennedy’s secure fence line. When fully operational, SpaceX expects about 7,500 vehicle trips a day, and the traffic analysis assumes 3,300 employees by 2045.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Wetlands, scrub-jays and noise

Site development would directly affect about 156 acres of wetlands, and about 155 acres of auxiliary and support habitat for the threatened Florida scrub-jay would be lost, according to the draft. Static fires would be audible outside Kennedy, but off-site noise is predicted to stay below 100 dBA. Structural damage is not expected, and SpaceX would be responsible for fixing any damage its tests cause, the draft says.

An alternative would relocate Kennedy’s security gates instead. Under the no-action alternative, NASA would not enter into a real property agreement with SpaceX. NASA approved earlier Roberts Road expansions after reviews in 2018 and 2024.

SpaceX also plans to fly Starship from Kennedy: the FAA’s final environmental review of Starship at Launch Complex 39A analyzes up to 44 launches a year there. On Oct. 25, SpaceX fired all 33 engines on Starship Booster 22 ahead of Flight 15, and the FAA is also weighing up to 456 launches a year from Starbase.