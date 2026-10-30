The U.S. Navy’s SSN(X) program office plans to ask companies for concepts that “leverage Super Intelligence” to design how systems are arranged inside its next attack submarine, according to a pre-solicitation notice posted on SAM.gov on Oct. 30, 2026. The notice, N0013527R6276, comes from the Director, Submarine Programs, through the New Attack Submarine Program Office, PMS 351, and says a formal Area of Interest notice under Other Transaction authority will launch “as early as next week.”

Super Intelligence is now the term the Navy uses for artificial intelligence in official documents. A Navy administrative memo directs commands to use “Super Intelligence” and “SI” in place of “Artificial Intelligence” and “AI” in official correspondence, Stars and Stripes reported on Oct. 23, following a September order from President Donald Trump. In AI research, super intelligence describes a hypothetical state in which a machine’s intellect outstrips that of the greatest human minds, and no system has demonstrated that capacity, the newspaper noted.

The notice describes the work in one sentence: “This forthcoming opportunity will solicit competitive industry concepts to leverage Super Intelligence to advance the design of a novel SSN(X) System Arrangement Concept Design and reduce technical risk associated with its integration within a hydrostatically balanced Whole-Ship Submarine Concept Design (SCD).” A system arrangement sets where equipment sits inside the hull, and a hydrostatically balanced design is one whose weight and buoyancy match so the boat can hover underwater.

What the Navy wants now

For now, the Navy is asking for a short, non-proprietary expression of interest. Companies should send their name and CAGE code, a point of contact, one or two sentences confirming interest, whether they are a traditional or non-traditional defense contractor, and a description of relevant capabilities in three to five sentences. Responses are due by email no later than 12:00 a.m. Eastern time on Nov. 6, 2026, the start of that day.

The notice points vendors to 10 U.S.C. 4022(d)(1), which sets the conditions for industry participation in an Other Transaction agreement. It lists the Washington Navy Yard as the place of performance, gives no dollar value and says it is not a commitment by the government. Companies that skip the expression of interest can still take part in the later Area of Interest notice.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

A busy month for SSN(X)

SSN(X) is the planned successor to the Virginia class. Earlier this month, PMS 351 asked domestic shipyards whether they could build the submarine as prime construction yards, in a sources sought notice posted Oct. 9.

The new notice does not say which tools would count as Super Intelligence or how the Navy will judge the concepts. Those details are expected in the formal Area of Interest notice. The term also appears in other recent federal guidance, such as the ten voluntary practices NIST, NSA and CISA published for super intelligence control incidents.