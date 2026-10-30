Global gas turbine orders reached about 103 gigawatts in 2025, a 72% increase from the year before, and lead times for some large turbines now exceed five years, according to market analysis presented at a workshop and summarized in a report from Oak Ridge National Laboratory, the National Energy Technology Laboratory and the Gas Turbine Association that ORNL announced on Oct. 30, 2026. The report says rising electricity demand is straining the factories and suppliers that build and maintain the machines.

The findings come from the 2026 Innovating the Gas Turbine Supply Chain Workshop, held March 31 to April 1, 2026, at ORNL’s Manufacturing Demonstration Facility in Knoxville, Tennessee. About 70 people attended, and the organizers included manufacturers GE Vernova, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Siemens Energy and Solar Turbines, according to the report’s record at the Department of Energy’s OSTI. Edgar Lara-Curzio, ORNL’s director of energy resources programs, chaired the workshop.

Outside counts point the same way. Worldwide orders reached 846 gas turbines totaling 100.3 GW in 2025, up from 399 units and 58.2 GW in 2024, and large turbines now take more than five years from order to delivery, Electric Power Research Institute senior program manager Bobby Noble wrote in a March 23 column for Utility Dive. He wrote that average prices rose from roughly $2,000 to $3,000 per kilowatt in six months, while smaller turbines take 18 to 36 months.

Why demand jumped

Workshop participants named AI data centers, industrial electrification and the retirement of aging power infrastructure as the main drivers of demand, according to ORNL. At the same time, many turbines installed around 2000 are entering major overhaul cycles, which adds repair work for the same supply chain.

“Until a fundamental expansion of domestic manufacturing infrastructure occurs, there is an immediate need for technologies that improve yields, accelerate industrialization of advanced manufacturing approaches and optimize existing supply chain capabilities,” Lara-Curzio said in the ORNL announcement.

Wood Mackenzie reported in February 2026 that, as of 2025, the average lead time for a gas turbine was almost five years after an order, up from about two years in 2021. The firm forecast that lead times should start to drop by 2027 as new factory capacity ramps up.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Materials, 3D printing and workers

The report flags specialty materials used in high-temperature alloys and protective coatings, including cobalt, yttrium, hafnium, rhenium and tungsten carbide. Participants discussed alternative materials, more recycling and stronger domestic processing.

They also pointed to additive manufacturing for tooling, replacement parts, refurbishment and components with complex cooling channels, and to digital twins, predictive maintenance and manufacturing data systems that can extend component life and cut unexpected downtime. Workforce shortages in advanced manufacturing, precision casting, coatings and repair engineering were listed as a long-term challenge, with apprenticeships, university partnerships and knowledge-transfer programs proposed as fixes.

Utilities and developers are already lining up gas capacity. NextEra recently drew Japanese and Korean backing for 16.5 GW of gas power aimed at AI data centers, and grid planners have flagged 224 GW of expected data center demand.