Hanwha Defense USA will build a Landing Ship Medium for the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps at Hanwha Philly Shipyard under a $269 million award from TOTE Services, the companies announced on Oct. 30, 2026, Breaking Defense reported. The contract covers one ship, includes options for up to three more, and is the first U.S. Navy contract for Hanwha Defense USA (HDUSA).

The award is also the first shipyard selection made by TOTE Services as the Navy’s vessel construction manager, or VCM, for the LSM program. Under that model, common in commercial shipbuilding but new to the Navy, the VCM serves as prime contractor and carries direct contractual oversight of construction and delivery. The Navy named TOTE its first VCM in July under a $2.2 billion contract, and TOTE put out its request for proposals that month, according to Breaking Defense.

“This award shows the speed at which the VCM model can move from RFP to contract,” Jeff Dixon, president of TOTE Services, said in the HDUSA release published by Naval News. He said the terms include build positions that allow construction to start in the fourth quarter of 2027.

A planned 35-ship LSM fleet now expects its first delivery in 2030

TOTE’s $2.2 billion VCM contract supports the planned 35-ship LSM fleet, and the program’s first vessel is now expected to be delivered in 2030, according to the release. In July, the Navy had said the first LSM was slated for delivery in 2029, Breaking Defense noted.

The Navy and Marine Corps revealed in December 2025 that the LSM design derives from a ship by Dutch builder Damen. Naval News describes the parent LST 100 as a beachable landing ship of about 4,000 metric tons and roughly 100 meters, and lists requirements that include a range of at least 3,400 nautical miles, a sustained speed of 15 knots, more than 500 metric tons of Marines and equipment, and a stern flight deck for rotary-wing and VTOL aircraft. The ships are meant to carry Marines and their gear through island chains in the Indo-Pacific.

Before TOTE became VCM, the Navy tapped Bollinger Shipyards to build the initial LSM and awarded Fincantieri Marinette Marine a contract for long-lead materials for another four vessels. TOTE said it is in “productive contract discussions” with both shipyards, which are still “expected to play a meaningful role in building the LSM fleet.”

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Hanwha moves the Philadelphia yard under its U.S. defense arm

“Since acquiring Philly Shipyard in 2024, Hanwha has made significant investments in its workforce and technology to pave the way to build ships for the U.S. Navy and other federal customers,” HDUSA President and CEO Michael Coulter said. Tim Glinatsis, HDUSA’s senior vice president of program management, said the yard has already built and delivered four National Security Multi-Mission Vessels under the VCM model with TOTE Services.

The award comes days after HDUSA said it is acquiring a controlling stake in Hanwha Philly Shipyard, which Hanwha bought in December 2024. Hanwha Systems holds 60 percent of the yard and Hanwha Ocean the other 40 percent, and the yard will now operate under the leadership of the defense arm, with retired U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Tom Anderson overseeing it, Breaking Defense reported.

The LSM is the second TOTE-managed government ship to land in Philadelphia this month. On Oct. 7, TOTE subcontracted the first new Missile Range Instrumentation Vessel for the Missile Defense Agency to the same yard, a ship named Golden Defender that is due in 2030.