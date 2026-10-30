NASA is asking companies how they could boost the Hubble Space Telescope to a higher orbit, service it, or bring it down in a controlled reentry, under a Request for Information the agency issued on Oct. 29, 2026. The notice, posted by NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center as 80GSFC27RFIHSTS on SAM.gov, says a boost or servicing mission is expected to occur by 2032 and must not harm the telescope.

Hubble has no propulsion system, and atmospheric drag is slowly lowering its orbit. A lifetime analysis performed in July 2026 found a 10% probability of reentry by September 2032 and a 50% probability by December 2033, according to the notice, which says that without a servicing action the telescope will ultimately make an uncontrolled reentry. NASA’s announcement says Hubble is likely to reenter in the 2033 to 2034 timeframe. Hubble is massive enough that there is a remote chance of harm on the ground when that happens, The Register reported on Oct. 30.

“Hubble still has important science ahead of it, and we should be looking at every reasonable opportunity to keep it delivering for as long as possible,” NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said in the agency’s announcement. “If there are innovative and cost-effective ways to extend the life of an asset already on orbit, we owe it to the American taxpayer and the scientific community to explore them.”

NASA lists three missions, including a boost to at least 600 km

The RFI describes three options. A company could develop, test and operate a servicing vehicle that captures Hubble in low Earth orbit and boosts it to at least 600 km. It could fly a servicing mission to enhance the observatory’s performance and increase its resilience and expected lifetime. Or it could fly a mission to perform a controlled reentry disposal.

Goddard would provide technical information, consultation with its Hubble experts and coordinated operations for rendezvous, capture, boost, servicing or reentry. The contractor would supply everything else, including the launch vehicle, the spacecraft, any crew and the servicing vehicle’s mission operations. The notice states that it is not a request for proposals or a commitment by the government, which will not pay for responses. Responses are due by 3 p.m. EST on Monday, Nov. 30. There is no indication of how much NASA expects to pay, The Register noted.

“Commercial industry has rapidly evolved in recent years to offer new capabilities for in-space satellite capture and servicing,” said Nicky Fox, associate administrator of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, whose office is also changing how NASA competes and selects science missions. NASA already has a commercial inspection flight on its books: the SSPICY mission will send a Starfish Space Otter to inspect defunct U.S. objects in orbit.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Hubble has gone without a servicing visit since 2009

Astronauts last serviced Hubble on STS-125, launched on Space Shuttle Atlantis on May 11, 2009. That mission fitted a soft-capture mechanism, which The Register said should make docking easier than the grappling planned for NASA’s Swift spacecraft. Before becoming NASA administrator, Isaacman advocated a SpaceX mission to boost Hubble, but the idea was ultimately rejected, the outlet reported.

The RFI describes Hubble as a top astrophysics facility in high demand, with oversubscription above 7 to 1 and more than 1,000 scientific papers a year. No replacement is expected before about 2040, when the Habitable Worlds Observatory could be operational, the notice says. Hubble is a joint project of NASA and the European Space Agency, and Goddard manages the telescope and its mission operations.