Google’s Project Suncatcher prototype satellite has run Google DeepMind’s Gemma 4 open model on a data center class Tensor Processing Unit in orbit and sent a haiku back to the ground, Google said on Oct. 30, 2026. Google called it the first AI response from a data center class TPU in orbit, a “Hello World” milestone reached this week, about a month after the satellite launched on Oct. 1.

During a ground-station pass, the Suncatcher team uplinked its first prompt, asking the onboard Gemma 4 model to write a haiku about being in space. The reply came down as the satellite passed Svalbard, Norway: “Blue marble below / Data streams in silent grace / Starlight feeds my core.” Google said it then tested space-themed limericks and telemetry prompts that asked the payload to report the technical status of its systems.

The satellite reached orbit on a SpaceX Falcon 9 alongside more than 100 other spacecraft, TechCrunch reported. It carries four TPUs and generates up to 1 kW of electricity, but it can operate only one TPU at a time, and the chip’s power demands mean it can run for only about 20 minutes at a stretch, which complicates space-to-ground communications. Commissioning took about three weeks, TechCrunch reported, and included powering up the host and TPU trays and running early machine learning tests, Google said.

Google will test its TPUs against heat and radiation in orbit

The next round of tests will evaluate how the TPUs perform under thermal stress and radiation exposure. Google has tested its TPUs extensively in particle accelerators on Earth, TechCrunch reported, but radiation in space can cause “bit flips” that corrupt data without triggering typical monitoring tools. Ground testing suggested the effect would be minimal for inference workloads and more of a problem for training a model.

“Our chips have officially earned their space wings,” Google wrote. If they keep working, the next milestone is a pair of interconnected satellites in 2027. Those spacecraft would support higher power generation and demonstrate optical links between satellites, according to TechCrunch.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Two linked satellites set Suncatcher apart from Starcloud and Cowboy Space

The plan for high-speed links between closely flying satellites, to share large distributed workloads, sets Google’s approach apart from rivals. Starcloud and Cowboy Space, which is building a rocket whose upper stage becomes an orbital AI data center, expect to run inference on individual satellites, TechCrunch reported. SpaceX’s planned data centers are also expected to use laser links but orbit too far apart to share processing effectively, the outlet added.

Google describes Suncatcher as a long-term research moonshot to explore powering AI compute in space, and it is designing for infrastructure that would be economical in the 2030s, TechCrunch reported. Alphabet, Google’s parent company, holds a significant investment stake in SpaceX, and both companies’ orbital data center plans would require Starship to be fully and rapidly reusable, according to TechCrunch. In a peer-reviewed analysis published earlier in October, Suncatcher researchers estimated that SpaceX would need to fly Starship 1,800 times to achieve the learning-driven cost reductions it saw with its earlier vehicles.

The test campaign also feeds a policy debate. NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman has urged the United States to compete in orbital computing as China builds an orbital data center industry.