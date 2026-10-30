Centrus Energy has shipped the first new centrifuge built at its Oak Ridge, Tennessee, plant for the expansion of its uranium enrichment capacity in Piketon, Ohio, Centrus announced on Oct. 29, 2026. Completed centrifuges made in Tennessee will now be shipped to Ohio for final assembly, with the manufacturing rate growing over time, Centrus said.

Centrus said the shipment and a second milestone, securing a complete manufacturing supply chain, both came ahead of its previously announced year-end target. The new centrifuges will be grouped into cascades at Piketon, with the first new enrichment capacity expected to come online in 2029, World Nuclear News reported on Oct. 30. Centrus said the expansion covers low-enriched uranium (LEU) for today’s reactors, HALEU for next-generation designs and enrichment for national security needs.

“Completing the first new centrifuge for our expansion and standing up a one-of-a-kind supply chain are significant moments for our team and this country,” said Amir Vexler, president and CEO of Centrus. “These milestones demonstrate our ability to translate our investment into tangible progress and position us to re-establish this country’s rightful position in the global enrichment market.”

A $560 million Oak Ridge plant supplies the Piketon cascades

Centrus restarted centrifuge manufacturing in Oak Ridge in December 2025. In January 2026, it announced a $560 million investment to turn its Oak Ridge Technology and Manufacturing Center into a high-rate plant capable of supporting production of thousands of advanced centrifuges. The company says the facility is the only advanced centrifuge manufacturing plant in the United States, and that all other centrifuge technologies in commercial operation today are manufactured exclusively overseas.

Centrus has contracted a network of domestic suppliers and ordered tens of thousands of parts from American manufacturers. Earlier in October, it completed its acquisition of Westerman Holdings, a key supplier of centrifuge casings and other major components. Because its supply chain is exclusively domestic, Centrus says its centrifuges can produce enriched uranium for both commercial and national security applications. The company has also used funding from Tennessee’s $70 million Nuclear Energy Fund, WNN reported.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Piketon has produced HALEU for DOE since 2023

Under a Department of Energy contract initiated in 2019, Centrus built a cascade of AC-100M centrifuges at Piketon to demonstrate production of high-assay, low-enriched uranium, or HALEU. The plant became operational in 2023 and continues to produce HALEU under contract with DOE. HALEU is enriched to between 5% and 20% uranium-235 and will be needed to fuel many advanced reactor designs, and there is no commercial U.S. source of the material, WNN noted.

In June, DOE selected Centrus for a $900 million task order to expand Piketon, including commercial-scale HALEU production. Options for up to $170 million to produce and deliver HALEU to DOE bring the total value to $1.07 billion. The expansion is expected to create 1,000 construction jobs and 300 new operating jobs in Ohio while retaining the 150 jobs that existed at Piketon when it began, the company said.

The Piketon project joins other efforts to expand U.S. enrichment, including Urenco USA’s sixth new centrifuge cascade in New Mexico and the GLE laser enrichment plant planned in Paducah, Kentucky.