The State Department has approved a possible $2.1 billion sale of 500 Lockheed Martin PAC-3 MSE Patriot interceptors to Ukraine, to be paid “entirely by partners and allies,” according to a congressional notification reported by Breaking Defense on Oct. 30, 2026. The proposed package also includes classified and unclassified parts, according to the notification.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the 500 missiles, if delivered, would last Ukraine a little more than three months, Defense Daily reported on Oct. 30. He said Ukraine has received about a dozen Patriot interceptors per month this year while it needs 150 a month, and he has warned of an upcoming Russian winter offensive, according to the outlet.

The notification says Kyiv could buy the missiles “with donations from Canada, Germany, and Norway via the JUMPSTART program and national funds, financed by the European Union’s Ukraine Support Loan. No U.S. funds are involved in this sale.” JUMPSTART, the Joint Ukrainian Multinational Program-Services, Training and Articles Rapid Timeline, was set up in 2022 so third countries can fund Ukrainian purchases of American equipment, Breaking Defense noted. NBC News also reported the approval on Oct. 30, citing the State Department.

A notification is an early step, not a delivery date

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a partner country that is a force for political and economic stability in Europe,” the State Department said in a news release quoted by NBC News.

Foreign Military Sales notifications are early steps in processes that can take years, and the quantities and prices in them can change, Breaking Defense noted. Congress can also delay or block a sale.

Production capacity is the other constraint. Lockheed’s suppliers are expanding: as The Vanguard USA reported on Oct. 9, Boeing says a $14.7 billion Lockheed subcontract aims to triple PAC-3 MSE seeker output in Huntsville, Alabama, though terms of that award were still being finalized.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Kyiv says Patriot deliveries have slowed

The approval follows weeks of friction over interceptors. On Oct. 19, The Washington Post reported that the United States appeared to have delayed a transfer of Patriot interceptors to Ukraine amid a falling-out between President Donald Trump and Zelenskyy, and a few days earlier CNN reported that Kyiv had run out of interceptors, according to Breaking Defense. Zelenskyy had accused the Pentagon of delaying delivery of interceptor missiles that other countries had bought for Ukraine, NBC News reported.

On Oct. 25, Zelenskyy said: “There is progress on missiles for Patriot systems, but things are moving very slowly. More slowly than Russian missiles fly.” He added: “You cannot say, ‘Yes, we will give the missiles to you,’ and then not deliver them for a month or two. It simply does not work that way.”

The sale was announced as Trump had recently ramped up criticism of Zelenskyy, describing him as an obstacle to efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, according to NBC News. At the rate of need Zelenskyy cited, 150 interceptors a month, the 500 missiles in the notification would cover a little more than three months of Ukraine’s requirement.