U.S. civil space appropriations totaled roughly $42.6 billion in fiscal 2026, spread across more than 140 budget lines in 19 federal departments and agencies, according to a budget guide by Lindsay DeMarchi of The Aerospace Corporation’s Center for Space Policy and Strategy. That total is $1.6 billion less than in fiscal 2025, the report says.

NASA remains the largest single share at 55%, down from 58% in fiscal 2025, and the Department of Energy is second at about 18%, SpacePolicyOnline reported on Oct. 30, 2026. The other agencies range from the Department of Homeland Security at 6.79% down to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration at 0.05%.

The study counts as civil space everything outside defense and intelligence. This year’s edition adds two agencies, the Government Accountability Office and the Department of Education, and more than 30 budget lines within existing agencies. By the same method, the total was about $41 billion in fiscal 2024 and about $43 billion in fiscal 2023. Across the seven national priority areas the author defines, Infrastructure, Energy and Resiliency took the biggest hit, down 29% from fiscal 2025.

The White House asks for $35 billion in fiscal 2027

The White House budget request for fiscal 2027 includes $35 billion for civil space, a decrease of $7.4 billion from enacted fiscal 2026 levels and $9 billion from fiscal 2025, according to the report. It proposes a 52% cut to Workforce Development, a 32% cut to Remote Sensing and a 27% cut to Fundamental Science relative to fiscal 2026.

The Workforce Development cut amounts to $470 million, including all $143 million of NASA’s STEM Engagement program and $16.4 million each in two Department of Education programs, SpacePolicyOnline reported. The government is operating on a continuing resolution through Dec. 11.

Congress may again go higher than the request, the report says. All 12 fiscal 2027 appropriations bills have cleared the House Appropriations Committee, but only three have passed the House: Agriculture, Military Construction-Veterans Affairs and National Security-State. The Senate Appropriations Committee has not finalized any of them, according to SpacePolicyOnline.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Reconciliation money sits outside the $42.6 billion

The totals exclude the reconciliation bill passed in July 2025, later renamed from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act to the Working Families Tax Cut Act, which the report treats as a second budget track. It gave NASA $9.995 billion: $7.42 billion for lunar and Martian exploration projects including Gateway, Mars Sample Return, Orion and the Space Launch System, $1.25 billion for space station operations through fiscal 2029, $1 billion for infrastructure and $325 million for a SpaceX space station deorbit vehicle contract. It also gave Homeland Security $10 billion for border security that may include space-based monitoring.

The same law funded the Pentagon, which said it had obligated $148.5 billion of its $152.4 billion before fiscal 2026 ended. The two largest civil space spenders also work together: NASA and the Energy Department signed an Oct. 8 memorandum on space nuclear power.