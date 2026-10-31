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    NRC sets six-month limit for some contested nuclear licensing hearings after cases that took years

    The Vanguard USA DeskBy 3 Mins Read
    The office towers of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, with a Metro train in front
    File photo: The Nuclear Regulatory Commission headquarters campus in Rockville, Maryland, with a Metro train in the foreground. Nuclear Regulatory Commission photo, public domain, cropped, via Wikimedia Commons. The photo does not show a contested licensing hearing.

    The Nuclear Regulatory Commission has finalized a rule that sets firm schedules for contested hearings on reactor and other licensing applications, designed to finish most cases in about a year and the simplest in roughly six months, the agency said on Oct. 30, 2026. Previous hearings often took years to complete, the NRC said.

    The rule creates three tracks based on the complexity of the application. A Standard hearing is to be completed within 18 months, a Focused hearing within 12 months and an Expedited hearing within six months, the American Nuclear Society’s Nuclear Newswire reported on Oct. 30. Hearing notices will have to include a “Standard Hearing Completion Date.”

    The rule also changes when hearings begin. Instead of waiting for NRC staff to finish their technical review, a hearing will start as soon as practicable once a contested issue, or contention, is admitted. NRC General Counsel Matt Pociask estimated on a media call that a hearing could begin within weeks. He said the contested hearing “will never be the long pole in the tent” and “will wrap up at the same time or before the staff’s actual technical review wraps up.”

    Safety standards and contention rules stay the same

    The rule does not change the standards applicants must meet to obtain a license or the agency’s duty to evaluate safety and security independently, the NRC said. Pociask said it also does not change the contention admissibility standard for members of the public. After public comments, the NRC dropped a plan to bar non-lawyers from representing entities, so non-lawyers may still represent themselves and entities in contested hearings, Nuclear Newswire reported.

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    “Not all hearings are alike,” Pociask said. A brand-new reactor that has never been licensed brings more to sort through, while simple license amendments or a previously licensed reactor design need less time. A contested hearing on certain power uprates, for example, could fall under the Expedited track.

    “This rule preserves public participation while making the hearing process more efficient,” NRC Chairman Ho K. Nieh said.

    Illustration of a hearing room with officials at a long table and a nuclear cooling tower visible through the window
    Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

    The clock starts after Federal Register publication

    The rule takes effect 30 days after publication in the Federal Register, which the NRC expects next week, and will apply to contested hearing opportunities that open on or after that date. It carries out direction from Congress in the 2024 ADVANCE Act and from Executive Order 14300, both aimed at speeding deployment of advanced nuclear technology.

    It is the second such rule in two weeks. On Oct. 22 the NRC finalized a rule letting applicants use analyses and test data from Energy Department and Department of War reactor demonstration programs in commercial license applications.

    Projects already in the queue show the stakes. In October, the agency’s final environmental review backed a license for GLE’s Paducah laser enrichment plant, a license Silex expects to be final in early 2027.

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    The Vanguard USA Desk is the editorial team of The Vanguard USA, published by EDGENICHE. It reports on U.S. defense technology, space, deep tech and AI, and the industrial base and energy systems behind them.

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