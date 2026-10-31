Salesforce has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rune Technologies, a Washington, D.C.-based startup whose software helps the U.S. military forecast and move supplies at the front line, Salesforce announced on Oct. 29, 2026, without disclosing the price.

Resilience Media reported on Oct. 30, citing two sources familiar with the matter, that Salesforce is paying $375 million in a combination of shares and cash. TechCrunch reported the same figure on Oct. 30, attributing it to Resilience Media, and said Salesforce did not respond to a request for comment.

The deal would fold Rune into Missionforce, the Salesforce unit that sells software to national security and defense agencies. Salesforce said its defense business is growing 80% year over year one year after the Missionforce launch, with customers in all six branches of the U.S. military, and that recent milestones include a 10-year U.S. Army contract with a $5.6 billion ceiling. Salesforce called Rune its most significant national security acquisition and expects the transaction to close in the fourth quarter of its fiscal year 2027, subject to customary conditions.

What Rune builds

Founders David Tuttle and Peter Goldsborough launched Rune in 2024, drawing on leadership experience at Anduril, according to Salesforce. Resilience Media identifies the product as TyrOS, which collects inventory data and helps soldiers work out what they need, when they need it, and the best way to move it. Salesforce says Rune’s software is already deployed with the U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps and keeps working when connectivity is denied, degraded, intermittent or limited, then synchronizes when the network returns.

Its models forecast demand and resupply needs, recommend resource allocation and transport routes, and let teams evaluate logistics plans before and during an operation, according to Salesforce. Resilience Media reported that Rune landed a $99 million Army contract over the summer.

“Salesforce is doubling down on national security with our most significant acquisition in this space,” Kendall Collins, president and CEO of Missionforce and Government Cloud, said in the announcement. Tuttle, Rune’s CEO, said Salesforce would help the company connect “operational logistics from the frontline to the enterprise.”

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

A small startup with well-known backers

Rune has raised a total of $30 million from investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Point72 Ventures and IQT, the CIA-backed nonprofit venture firm formerly known as In-Q-Tel, TechCrunch reported. PitchBook data cited by both outlets put Rune’s last valuation at $127 million, set when it raised a Series A led by Human Capital. The reported $375 million price is nearly three times that valuation.

Salesforce frames the purchase around three layers of military operations: enterprise systems at headquarters, strategic planning, and the operational edge where frontline units make decisions under time and connectivity pressure. The company says Missionforce is already the system of record for the first two layers and that Rune “completes the third.”

The deal extends a run of acquisitions at Salesforce this year. TechCrunch listed agreements to buy AI agent platform Fin, formerly Intercom, for $3.6 billion and Qualified for $1.2 billion, plus an agreement to buy Listen Labs. Resilience Media reported that Salesforce also bought AI marketing firm Braze for $5.99 billion the week before the Rune news.

Rune’s founders come from Anduril, which has been pushing further into military hardware this fall, including a rugged laptop built with Qualcomm, as The Vanguard USA reported.