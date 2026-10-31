Intel shares fell 28.58% on Oct. 30, 2026, closing at $65.76, The Motley Fool reported, after the chipmaker forecast fourth-quarter revenue below Wall Street expectations. The drop cut the value of the U.S. government’s stake in Intel by about $12 billion, according to CNBC figures cited by TechCrunch.

In its third-quarter report on Oct. 29, Intel forecast fourth-quarter revenue of $15 billion to $16 billion and non-GAAP earnings of $0.25 per share. TechCrunch said analysts had been looking for about $17 billion in revenue. Intel also warned that its gross margin would fall to 37% from 43% and that it expected no positive cash flow as it invests heavily, TechCrunch reported.

The third quarter itself beat Intel’s guidance. Revenue was $16.5 billion, up 21% year over year, and non-GAAP earnings were $0.52 per share, the company said. Revenue in the data center and AI business grew 78% from a year earlier, to $7.3 billion, according to The Motley Fool.

A PC slowdown drives the warning

Intel pinned the soft outlook on PCs. “Our customers began signaling a PC slowdown based on the memory prices and availability,” CEO Lip-Bu Tan said on the earnings call, as quoted by TechCrunch. Chief Financial Officer David Zinsner said in the release that Intel sees “the PC slowdown continuing at least through the first half of next year.”

Tan said in the release that demand for Intel’s CPUs “remains robust” and that the immediate priority is to add supply for its Xeon server chips. TechCrunch noted that one new Intel fab in Arizona is operating, while the next is not expected online until 2028.

Trading volume reached 447.8 million shares, about 314% above the three-month average, The Motley Fool said. Chipmakers fell with Intel: AMD closed down 10.88% and Nvidia, which also took a large stake in Intel in 2025, fell 4.22%, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 2.86%.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

What the government holds

The Trump administration took its stake in August 2025. Under the agreement Intel announced on Aug. 22, 2025, the government agreed to buy 433.3 million Intel shares at $20.47 each, a 9.9% stake, funded by $8.9 billion in CHIPS Act and Secure Enclave grants that had been awarded but not yet paid. The investment is passive, with no board representation.

Even after the drop, the holding is profitable. At the $65.76 close, 433.3 million shares are worth about $28.5 billion, more than three times the $8.9 billion investment. TechCrunch said Intel’s stock is still up more than 70% for the year.

Intel’s U.S. fabs have drawn other federal attention this month, including a one-year FCC waiver for robot vehicles in its factories, The Vanguard USA reported.