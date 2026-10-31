U.S. Air Force F-16 fighters held an air defense alert posture at Eareckson Air Station on Shemya Island, in Alaska’s western Aleutians, from Oct. 18 to 26 and launched on Oct. 25 for a homeland defense mission, The War Zone reported on Oct. 30. The War Zone said it is the first time in decades that Air Force fighters have stood air defense alert at the remote station.

The mission grew to include aircraft from two other Alaska bases and a Canadian base, Alaska News reported, citing NORAD. The command did not say what, if anything, prompted the launch.

The mission began under Operation Noble Defender, which NORAD calls a recurring air defense operation. As it developed, it shifted to Operation Noble Eagle “in support of northern sovereignty operations,” NORAD said, according to Alaska News.

F-16s, F-35As and CF-18s split the Alaska theater

The F-16s flying from Eareckson covered the southern part of the theater. F-35As and additional F-16s from Eielson Air Force Base covered the northwest, and Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18 Hornets from Cold Lake, Alberta, covered the northern approaches. The War Zone reported that the Eielson F-16s belong to the 18th Fighter Interceptor Squadron, a former aggressor unit redesignated in 2024 to focus on aerospace control and homeland defense.

An E-3 Sentry from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson provided airborne command and control. Air Force KC-135 tankers and a Canadian CC-150 Polaris handled aerial refueling, and an HC-130 Combat King II provided search and rescue coverage. Eareckson is about 1,600 miles from Eielson and 2,600 miles from Cold Lake.

“Operating from Eareckson Air Station proved we can deploy to an austere location, maintain alert, launch on short notice, and seamlessly integrate U.S. and Canadian forces to defend the northern approaches,” said Lt. Gen. Robert D. Davis, commander of the Alaskan NORAD Region.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Arresting gear certification opens Eareckson to future fighter operations

The deployment also certified the station’s arresting system for F-16s, the cable that catches a fighter’s tailhook on landing. NORAD said that further validates Eareckson “as a viable location for future fighter operations,” Alaska News reported.

Fighter operations at Eareckson date back to the Cold War, when F-4s and F-15s deployed to the island to counter Soviet aircraft, according to The War Zone. The base’s routine fighter mission ended in the early 1990s.

Cobra Dane radar makes Shemya a forward node for NORAD

Shemya hosts the AN/FPS-108 Cobra Dane radar, a large phased-array installation that provides ballistic missile warning and tracking. The island sits roughly 500 miles from Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula and about 1,000 miles from mainland Alaska, The War Zone noted. Fighters based there could intercept one-way attack drones or cruise missiles before they reach the radar.

The War Zone said the October deployment does not mean Eareckson is becoming a permanently staffed fighter base. Sustaining fighters there over a long period would require significant fuel, munitions, maintenance and force protection. The deployment adds to other U.S. work on operating in extreme northern conditions, including Army and Navy lab efforts to push base camp shelters to minus 65 F.