The U.S. Space Force is tracking NASA’s Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory as it falls toward reentry and predicts the telescope will come down in the coming days, the Associated Press reported in a story published Oct. 31 by CP24.

The forecast follows the failure of a rescue attempt by Katalyst Space Technologies, whose LINK spacecraft launched on July 3 to grapple Swift and boost it to a higher orbit, Space.com reported. NASA awarded Katalyst the $30 million rescue contract in September 2025.

NASA said on Oct. 23 that Swift had concluded operations and was expected to reenter the atmosphere “in the next few weeks.”

LINK got within 7.5 to 9.3 miles of Swift

About three weeks after liftoff, LINK suffered problems with its propulsion system and its reaction wheels, which left it spinning at an unexpected rate, according to Space.com. The craft came within 7.5 to 9.3 miles (12 to 15 kilometers) of Swift but could not capture it. LINK fell back to Earth on Sept. 25.

Swift has no thrusters capable of countering atmospheric drag, Space.com noted. NASA said recent solar activity increased that drag, and the high-risk servicing mission ended in August without an attempt to boost the observatory.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Swift entered safe mode at 171 miles on Oct. 20

After the rescue was called off, the Swift team restarted science observations it had paused to reduce drag. NASA said the return to observations increased drag again and the spacecraft began to sink rapidly.

On Oct. 20, Swift reached 171 miles (275 kilometers). The spacecraft could no longer compensate for the drag and entered safe mode. The operations team at Penn State then sent a command that effectively ended Swift operations to prepare it for reentry, NASA said.

Tungsten parts could survive Swift’s reentry

Most of the 1.5-ton telescope is expected to burn up in the atmosphere, but a handful of pieces made of tungsten and some mirror parts could survive, NASA mission chief scientist Brad Cenko told the AP. Any surviving wreckage will most likely fall into the ocean, although parts of Africa, Australia, India, Southeast Asia, and Central and South America lie within the reentry zone.

Swift launched on Nov. 20, 2004, to study gamma-ray bursts. Designed for a two-year mission, it observed more than 2,000 gamma-ray bursts and more than 1,400 supernova explosions, and its data has contributed to about 7,000 published papers, Space.com reported, citing NASA. The AP said NASA considered Swift a first responder for the Hubble and Webb telescopes, and scientists are still working out how to fill the gap.

“We’ve known this day would come since before Swift was launched,” said John Nousek, the Penn State astronomer who led the control team. NASA is weighing the end of another aging observatory as well: the agency has asked companies how to boost Hubble to 600 km by 2032 or steer it into a controlled reentry.