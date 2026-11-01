The U.S. Army has revealed that its first High Accuracy Detection and Exploitation System (HADES) prototype, a modified Bombardier Global 6500 business jet built up by Sierra Nevada Corp. (SNC), made its first flight on Sept. 11, 2026. The service disclosed the flight on Oct. 30, seven weeks later, in a release from its Fixed Wing Project Office.

The flight took place after the Army and SNC completed a flight readiness review, the Army said. HADES Prototype 1 now moves into mission systems integration and developmental flight testing meant to validate its multi-domain sensing and signals intelligence (SIGINT) capabilities ahead of operational demonstrations. SNC is the lead systems integrator.

“The first flight of HADES Prototype 1 transitions our vision for deep sensing from concept to reality,” Lt. Col. James Hickey, the project office’s manager, said in the release. He said HADES “will help commanders see farther, understand faster, and act with greater precision across the multi-domain battlefield.”

HADES replaces three turboprop spy planes

The business jets are meant to replace the Army’s turboprop intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance fleet, including the RC-12X Guardrail, the MC-12S EMARSS-M and the EO-5C ARL-M, The Aviationist reported on Oct. 31. The outlet said the Army has designated the aircraft ME-11B and that SNC has bought and modified four Global 6500s for the program.

SNC said on Jan. 13, 2026, that the fourth jet was “intended as the first non-prototype aircraft in the A-ISR fleet,” according to The Aviationist. The Army also issued a request for information on Jan. 22, 2026, for 11 government-owned, government-operated Global 6500s toward an acquisition objective of 14 aircraft. Breaking Defense later reported in May that the Army had halved the planned HADES fleet from 12 to six airframes, The Aviationist noted.

The January request called for an unrefueled endurance of 12 hours and a mission equipment package of 6,500 pounds for ISR and SIGINT gear, The Aviationist reported. The Army has said the jets offer greater speed, range, payload and operating altitude than its legacy turboprops.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

A stopgap budget could delay HADES production

The program’s next hurdle is money. On Oct. 13, Andrew Evans of the Army G-2’s Strategy and Transformation Office told Breaking Defense that HADES was on cost and on schedule, with a production contract for SNC planned around the start of 2027.

“We are ready to move in on the ’27 [plan to] award a production contract for HADES,” Evans said, adding that the Army could not do so until it clears the continuing resolution, which runs through early December.

Evans told Breaking Defense that the first of three prototypes would be delivered around January 2027, the second about six months later and the third in 2028. The Army’s push for deeper airborne sensing comes as other programs test new sensors on large aircraft, including GA-ASI and Saab’s LoyalEye airborne early warning radar on an MQ-9B.