A federal judge in Mississippi has refused to dismiss the NAACP’s Clean Air Act lawsuit against xAI over the gas turbines that power its Colossus 2 data center near Memphis. U.S. District Judge Debra M. Brown denied the motion to dismiss in a 28-page opinion and order filed on Oct. 30, 2026, in the Northern District of Mississippi.

The NAACP sued X.AI Corp. and its wholly owned subsidiary MZX Tech LLC on April 14, 2026. It claims they built and run a power plant on Stanton Road South in Southaven, DeSoto County, without the preconstruction and operating air permits the law requires. The plant supplies power to the Colossus 2 data center in Whitehaven, Memphis, according to the opinion. TechCrunch reported the ruling on Oct. 31, describing xAI as the SpaceX-owned company.

xAI argued that the turbines were exempt from permitting because they are mobile, that the plaintiffs lacked standing, and that citizen suits under the Clean Air Act are unconstitutional. The court rejected all three arguments.

The court finds the turbines are not mobile sources

“Because the plaintiffs have statutory standing under the Clean Air Act, because the combustion turbines are not ‘mobile sources’ under Mississippi’s [State Implementation Plan], and because the citizen suit provision does not violate Article II of the Constitution or the private nondelegation doctrine, the plaintiffs’ claims will proceed,” Brown wrote.

The judge also wrote that “because citizen suit plaintiffs sue on their own behalf, in their own name, and seek penalties that redress harm to themselves, they are not exercising the federal government’s executive power.”

The opinion notes that the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality wrote in July 2025 that it understood the turbines would be “mobile” and “temporary” because each would remain on a flatbed trailer. The court rejected the argument that this exempted the plant.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

The complaint counts at least 27 turbines

As summarized by the court, the complaint says the turbines were installed between Aug. 1 and Dec. 18, 2025, and that at least 27 gas-fired turbines were on site as of April 7, 2026, with a combined capacity of at least 495 megawatts. The complaint estimates potential annual emissions of about 1,700 tons of nitrogen oxides, 19 tons of formaldehyde, 580 tons of carbon monoxide and 180 tons of fine particulate matter. These are the plaintiffs’ allegations, not findings by the court.

The NAACP is represented by the Southern Environmental Law Center and Earthjustice. “The courts have repeatedly rejected attempts by xAI and the DOJ to dismiss the NAACP’s Clean Air Act case,” Abre’ Conner, the NAACP’s director of environmental and climate justice, said in a statement released by Earthjustice, one of the plaintiffs’ law firms. Earthjustice said the court has yet to rule on the NAACP’s motion for a preliminary injunction. The court had already denied a separate motion to dismiss filed by the Justice Department earlier in October, TechCrunch noted.

TechCrunch said it had reached out to SpaceX for comment. The fight over on-site turbines comes as power equipment grows scarce: an Oak Ridge report puts waits for some large gas turbines past five years.