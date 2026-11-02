Iran’s strikes on U.S. bases in the Middle East first targeted early-warning radars and aircraft hangars before widening to warehouses, fuel, communications and troop housing, according to an Associated Press analysis of satellite imagery published on Oct. 31, 2026, and carried by Military.com.

The AP said that through August, more than 115 drone or missile strikes claimed by Iran or Iranian-backed militias damaged or destroyed structures on 26 military bases and other sites with U.S. equipment, causing billions of dollars in equipment damage. The news agency said it verified the damage with imagery from multiple providers and interviews with four regional officials.

Most attacks hit Kuwait, while U.S. sites in Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were also targeted, the AP reported. Two regional officials told the AP that the United States has moved many of its assets out of the Persian Gulf.

Iran struck radars first at Arifjan, Bahrain, Prince Sultan and Muwaffaq Salti

Within the first two days of the war in late February, Iran destroyed enclosures protecting U.S. radar systems at Camp Arifjan in Kuwait and Naval Support Activity Bahrain, and hit portable radars at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia and Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, the AP found. A radar destroyed in Jordan was one of only 13 the Army has worldwide, and budget documents put each at about half a billion dollars, the AP reported.

Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait was struck at least 30 times, damaging or destroying at least 15 hangars, according to the AP. At Camp Buehring, also in Kuwait, more than 30 structures were damaged or destroyed between early March and August.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

A Pentagon watchdog confirmed hundreds of damaged buildings

The AP’s findings go beyond official accounts. A Lead Inspector General report to Congress covering April 1 to June 30 says U.S. Central Command reported that Iranian strikes “damaged and destroyed hundreds of buildings and structures” at U.S. bases in eight countries, and that dozens of U.S. aircraft were destroyed or damaged. Its table lists one E-3 airborne early-warning aircraft damaged on the ground in Saudi Arabia and as many as 30 MQ-9 drones destroyed in various circumstances.

The report did not give details on the damaged buildings, Al Jazeera noted on Sept. 15. A separate tally by the Congressional Research Service has counted 81 U.S. aircraft lost or damaged in the war.

Central Command did not comment for the AP’s story. Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell told the AP that U.S. “forces and bases are well protected and America’s military is stronger than ever.” The analysis comes as President Donald Trump weighs new strikes after the Nov. 3 midterm elections, the AP reported, and as the estimated cost of the Iran war reaches $47.1 billion.