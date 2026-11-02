Northwood Space, the ground station startup led by CEO Bridgit Mendler, said on Nov. 2, 2026 that it closed a $375 million Series C round that values Northwood at $2 billion, Payload reported. The round brings Northwood’s total capital raised to more than $500 million.

Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) and DFJ Growth co-led the round, which also included Alpine Space Ventures, Washington Harbour Partners, Stepstone Activate and In-Q-Tel, among others, according to Payload. Alongside the equity, Northwood secured a separate multi-year credit facility from HSBC Innovation Banking of undisclosed value.

Founded in 2022, Northwood builds antennas, software and other technology that help satellites communicate with Earth, TechCrunch reported. Mendler, a co-founder and former actress, is the chief executive.

Northwood’s Series C comes after a $100 million Series B in January

Northwood raised a $100 million Series B in January, also co-led by Andreessen Horowitz, according to TechCrunch, which previously reported that round alongside a nearly $50 million U.S. Space Force contract to upgrade the nation’s “satellite control network.”

The startup said the new funding and the HSBC agreement will be used to scale the company, hire and fulfill existing contracts. Payload reported that the money will also help Northwood deploy antennas at more ground stations around the world.

“With the largest ground networks today, you have hundreds of sites, and so in terms of what is immediately in the horizon for us: We plan to reach that and surpass that,” Mendler told reporters during a press call on Friday, Oct. 30, according to Payload.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Ten Northwood Portal antennas matched a 20-foot dish in a test

Northwood’s hardware is designed to deploy quickly and offer greater data links with a smaller physical footprint than equipment at traditional ground station sites. In a recent test, the company arrayed 10 of its Portal ground antennas to achieve the same performance as a 20-foot dish, Payload reported.

The antennas are standardized and modular. Northwood has shown that they can be packed into standard freight containers, shipped anywhere in the world and turned on hours after arriving, which lets the company stand up new ground station sites in months. Satellite operators can reserve capacity through an API.

“Our mental model is how can we go from the custom couch version of the world to the IKEA couch version of the world,” Mendler said, according to Payload. “Northwood is building the IKEA couches that you can ship out really easily and quickly.”

In-Q-Tel joins another large round for a U.S. space infrastructure startup

Northwood’s stated goal is to standardize the entire network stack around ground stations, so that companies and defense users can share a large network of infrastructure that expands quickly, according to Payload.

The raise follows other large private rounds for U.S. space infrastructure companies, including Xona Space Systems’ $250 million round for its Pulsar navigation satellites in October. In-Q-Tel also backed military logistics startup Rune, which Salesforce has agreed to buy in a reported $375 million deal.