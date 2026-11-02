Marvell Technology agreed to acquire Lumentum Holdings in an all-stock transaction that gives the optical components maker an implied enterprise value of $115 billion, the two companies announced on Nov. 2, 2026. Lumentum stockholders will receive a fixed 4.500 Marvell shares for each Lumentum share they own.

The companies said the price equals about $1,132 per Lumentum share, a premium of about 23.9% to each company’s unaffected closing price on Oct. 28, the last trading day before market speculation about a deal began. After closing, current Marvell stockholders would own about 67% of the combined company and Lumentum stockholders about 33%.

CBS News called it one of the biggest tech industry deals ever. Markets appeared less certain: Marvell shares slid more than 1% before the opening bell on Nov. 2, and Lumentum fell almost 3% after the announcement, CBS News reported.

Marvell bets that optics will replace copper links in AI systems

Marvell sells electrical and optical interconnect, network switching and custom chips for AI systems. San Jose-based Lumentum makes high-performance lasers, optical transceivers and optical circuit switches, and brings compound semiconductor manufacturing that includes indium phosphide. The companies said rising bandwidth needs and the physical limits of copper are pushing AI infrastructure toward optical links that require closer co-design of electrical and optical parts.

“AI infrastructure is undergoing a fundamental architectural shift toward optical connectivity, creating an opportunity that comes along once in a generation,” said Matt Murphy, Marvell’s chairman and CEO. Lumentum President and CEO Michael Hurlston said the combination targets “a market opportunity of $550 billion.”

The companies expect more than $1 billion in annual run-rate cost synergies and said the deal should add to Marvell’s non-GAAP earnings per share in the first year after closing. CBS News noted that Nvidia said earlier this year it was buying a $2 billion stake in Lumentum, citing Bloomberg.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

The Marvell and Lumentum merger targets a close in the first half of 2028

Both boards approved the agreement unanimously. Murphy will remain chairman and CEO of the combined company, and three Lumentum directors, including Hurlston, will join Marvell’s board, which has seven members today. The deal needs approval from both companies’ stockholders and regulators.

A Marvell Form 8-K shows the merger agreement was signed on Nov. 1. The filing lists expiration of the Hart-Scott-Rodino antitrust waiting period among the closing conditions and sets an outside date of Nov. 1, 2027, which can be extended to as late as Aug. 1, 2028 if required regulatory approvals are still pending. Marvell would owe Lumentum a $5.8 billion termination fee in certain cases, including if it ends the agreement to accept a superior proposal.

The deal adds to a wave of spending on AI computing hardware, after Elon Musk said SpaceX closed $40 billion of debt for GPUs in October.