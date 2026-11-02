Oshkosh Defense will help Silicon Valley startup Grid Aero redesign and mass-produce its Lifter autonomous aircraft, the companies announced on Nov. 2, 2026. Oshkosh will work on design for manufacturability, production planning, supply chain optimization and, ultimately, building Lifter aircraft at scale, drawing on its Wisconsin-based plants and workforce.

The Lifter would be the first aircraft produced by the Wisconsin-based company, which is known for military trucks, Defense News reported. “We do things that like gravity and stay on the ground,” Logan Jones, Oshkosh’s chief growth officer, told Defense News, calling the deal “a very nice fit for us.”

Grid Aero CEO Arthur Dubois told Breaking Defense that the Lifter is designed to haul a “few” thousand pounds for a “few” thousand miles, on missions ranging from intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance to cargo hauling. He said the company is not designing it “for any one specific purpose.”

Grid Aero’s Lifter is a metal Group 4 or 5 drone

Founded in 2024, Grid Aero describes the Lifter as a “pickup truck of the skies.” It falls into the Group 4 or Group 5 categories of unmanned aircraft, which cover aircraft weighing more than 1,320 pounds, according to Defense News. Breaking Defense reported that the company emerged from stealth in August 2025, when the Lifter design was unveiled.

Jones said Oshkosh was drawn to the Lifter in part because it uses metal construction rather than composites, which matches Oshkosh’s manufacturing. In the companies’ release, Dubois said the aircraft is “simple, rugged, piston-powered, and built from ubiquitous materials, borrowing as much from military trucks as from traditional aircraft.”

The companies said the Pentagon has called for low-cost Group 4 and 5 unmanned aircraft it can buy in quantity. Jones told Defense News the partnership grew out of the Defense Department’s Arsenal of Freedom campaign to expand the domestic industrial base. Other contractors are also adding U.S. capacity: Lockheed Martin said in October it is putting $300 million into its Grand Prairie plant to speed up missile parts production.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Oshkosh expects a Lifter pilot production line in about a year

Grid Aero will first handle low-rate production while Oshkosh sets up a pilot production line, Defense News reported. Dubois told Breaking Defense he expects six to 12 more months of testing on the Lifter prototypes now built or in the works, and a pilot line at Oshkosh in roughly a year. The two companies will revisit the airframe design, though Dubois said he expects the aircraft to largely keep its shape.

“They build vehicles by the thousands, and that is the rate we need,” Dubois said of Oshkosh in an email to Defense News. The companies plan to build thousands of Lifter aircraft for the Defense Department and commercial customers, and Dubois told Breaking Defense the goal is hundreds, if not thousands, by the early 2030s.

“As customer demand grows, we will move production to Oshkosh in stages and keep pace with what the customer needs,” Jones said.