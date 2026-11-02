The Department of War’s Office of Strategic Capital (OSC) has signed a conditional loan commitment of up to $450 million with Neros, the California maker of the Archer attack drone, the office announced on Nov. 2, 2026. The money is meant to expand Neros’ domestic manufacturing and reduce its reliance on foreign-made components.

Neros said in its own Nov. 2 announcement that it is committing $165 million in equity alongside the OSC commitment, bringing the total project size to $615 million. The company, based in Torrance, Calif., said the funds will go to vertically integrated production of several drone platforms and the components inside them.

The commitment is conditional. According to the OSC, it specifies additional steps Neros must complete before financial close, including financial, legal, technical, investment and due diligence requirements. The office said the commitment directly advances Executive Order 14307, “Unleashing American Drone Dominance.”

Motors, radios and batteries made in Torrance

The OSC said Neros’ Torrance plant will help onshore production of complete drone systems and ground control systems, along with critical subcomponents such as propulsion motors, flight stacks, radios, thermal sensors and batteries. That capacity is meant to serve Neros’ own lines and to supply NDAA-compliant components to other U.S. and allied drone manufacturers.

“OSC’s investment will turbocharge Neros’ ability to manufacture drones and components critical for the production of drone systems,” said David A. Lorch, the OSC’s director and a senior adviser to Deputy Secretary of War Steve Feinberg.

James R. Shanahan, the OSC’s senior managing director for investments, said winning “the drone industrial-base competition” requires building complete systems at scale and at competitive prices, starting with “the domestic supply of critical components inside all drone systems.” Emil Michael, under secretary of war for research and engineering, said the drone push “requires a secure and resilient industrial base here at home.”

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Neros targets one million drones a year

Neros co-founder and CEO Soren Monroe-Anderson said the capital “puts Neros on the path to one million drones per year by 2028.” The company says it plans to produce drones for long-range strike, close-quarters combat and interception.

The Archer is a first-person-view strike drone. Neros said on Nov. 3, 2025 that the Archer is built without Chinese components, is certified under the Department of War’s Blue UAS program and had won a multimillion-dollar Marine Corps delivery order covering drones and operator training. In February 2025, Forbes reported that Neros had won a contract to deliver 6,000 FPV attack drones to Ukraine over six months.

The Neros commitment follows other OSC conditional loans to strategic manufacturers, including a loan to quantum computing company PsiQuantum. The OSC did not say when it expects Neros to reach financial close.