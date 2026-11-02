NASA’s twin ESCAPADE spacecraft will each fire their engines during a close pass of Earth this week, a maneuver no NASA spacecraft has flown before, to slingshot themselves toward Mars, the agency said on Nov. 2, 2026. The first spacecraft’s burn is scheduled to begin at 4:51 a.m. EST on Saturday, Nov. 7, and the second at 5:51 a.m. EST on Monday, Nov. 9.

Each burn is a “powered” flyby, also called an Oberth maneuver, combining Earth’s gravity with an engine firing at closest approach. NASA said each trans-Mars injection burn will last about 9 minutes and raise the spacecraft’s speed by more than 1,000 mph, from about 6.3 to about 6.7 miles per second. No Mars-bound spacecraft has successfully executed a powered flyby, according to the agency.

The two probes, named Blue and Gold, are small, identical spacecraft built to study how Mars lost its atmosphere and water, Eos reported on Oct. 27. Blue goes first on Nov. 7, and Gold follows two days later.

A year-long loop around Earth

ESCAPADE, short for Escape and Plasma Acceleration and Dynamics Explorers, launched on Nov. 13, 2025, on Blue Origin’s second New Glenn rocket, when Earth and Mars were on opposite sides of the Sun. Instead of waiting on the ground for the next launch window, which opens only every 26 months, the spacecraft flew a kidney-bean-shaped loop around the Earth-Sun Lagrange point 2 and returned toward Earth as the two planets came back into alignment.

The detour produced what NASA calls “bonus” science. The probes crossed a distant region of Earth’s magnetotail that no spacecraft had directly explored. Principal investigator Robert Lillis of the University of California, Berkeley, told Eos the spacecraft traveled roughly 2 million kilometers into the tail. “It’s a very dynamic environment,” he said.

The stakes are high. In a January 2026 interview with Space.com, Lillis said that if the engines failed to light, the team “would miss the interplanetary transfer window and have to wait two more years for a chance to get to Mars.” Rocket Lab designed, built and tested the two spacecraft.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Visible by telescope from the western US

At closest approach, the refrigerator-size spacecraft will be between 600 and 1,100 miles above Earth, and each will fire its engine over southern Australia, NASA said. In the hours before each flyby, the spacecraft should be visible by telescope over the western United States as faint points moving against the stars, brightest between midnight and 1 a.m. PST on Nov. 7 for the first and between 1 and 2 a.m. PST on Nov. 9 for the second.

After the burns, the pair will begin a 10-month cruise and are due to reach Mars on Sept. 7 and Sept. 9, 2027. The team will use trajectory correction maneuvers to fine-tune their path along the way.

At Mars, ESCAPADE is set to become the first multi-spacecraft mission to fly in formation around the planet, studying how the solar wind strips away its atmosphere. Eos reported that the probes will start in a “string of pearls” alignment on identical elliptical orbits. For background on the launcher, see our report on New Glenn’s planned December return.