Leonardo DRS has won a subcontract from AeroVironment to support production of the LOCUST X3 laser weapon for the U.S. Army’s Enduring-High Energy Laser (E-HEL) program, Leonardo DRS announced on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, DefenseScoop reported. Under the deal, Leonardo DRS will provide “rugged integration expertise” to prime contractor AeroVironment (AV).

Leonardo DRS will perform ruggedized vehicle integration as well as power and thermal management work on the mobile counter-drone laser, Defense Daily reported, citing the company’s Nov. 2 statement. Neither company disclosed the value of the subcontract; both did not immediately respond to DefenseScoop’s questions about it on Monday.

“Our team is applying experience in vehicle integration, power and thermal management to help AV deliver a mobile high-energy laser capability for the U.S. Army,” said Aaron Hankins, vice president and general manager of Leonardo DRS’s land systems business. He said evolving drone threats “demand systems that deliver reliable performance in demanding operational environments.”

A $464.8 million production contract

The Army awarded AV a $464.8 million contract for E-HEL through its Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Fires, the company announced on Sept. 2, 2026. AV called it the first-ever production contract for high-energy laser weapon systems in U.S. history. Under the Other Transaction Agreement, AV said it will deliver dozens of LOCUST X3 systems over the next few years to counter Group 1 to 3 drones.

The LOCUST X3 is a 30-kilowatt, platform-agnostic system. AV said it will be integrated on platforms such as the Army’s Joint Light Tactical Vehicle, with options for palletized configurations, and that the company is analyzing integration on the Infantry Squad Vehicle. The program builds on the Army Multi-Purpose High Energy Laser (AMP-HEL) prototypes already in use.

AV said production will be supported by a $30 million investment in its Albuquerque, N.M., facility, announced in March 2026. The contract followed LOCUST testing at White Sands Missile Range led by Joint Interagency Task Force 401 and the Army’s fires program office.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Lasers move from prototypes to fielding

Fielding powerful lasers that work reliably in real-world combat remains a technical challenge, DefenseScoop noted, and the Leonardo DRS work on power and thermal systems is meant to help address it. Leonardo DRS said it previously worked on a rapid prototyping effort to integrate a high-energy laser into an armored vehicle for live-fire evaluations.

In October, the Pentagon picked AV’s Palletized High-Energy Laser for a Joint Interagency Task Force 401 pilot, alongside the Epirus Leonidas high-powered microwave, the Kord Firefly laser and the Boeing Compact Laser Weapon System, according to DefenseScoop. We covered the task force’s directed energy pilot and the Army’s E-HEL fielding plans earlier this fall.