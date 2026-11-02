The former USS Enterprise (CVN 65), the world’s first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, left Newport News Shipbuilding in Virginia on the morning of Nov. 2, 2026, under tow for Mobile, Ala., where it will be dismantled, the Navy said in a statement. The hull has no capability to move under its own power.

“Enterprise will always be remembered for her proud legacy of service, a legacy made possible by the Sailors and support personnel whose dedication kept her mission-ready,” said Kevin Cormier, the Navy’s deputy portfolio acquisition executive maritime for aircraft carriers. “Fair winds and following seas.”

The carrier is being towed to a commercial yard run by NorthStar Maritime Dismantlement Services, a partnership between NorthStar Group Services and Modern American Recycling and Radiological Services, The Maritime Executive reported on Nov. 2. The government has already removed some elements from the ship and will take control of the radioactive parts, while the contractor handles the rest of the vessel, the outlet said.

Arrival in Mobile expected around Nov. 13

The ex-Enterprise is scheduled to arrive in Mobile on or about Nov. 13, 2026, according to a Coast Guard proposed rule published in the Federal Register on Oct. 1. The receiving facility is on the west side of the Mobile River at 701 South Royal Street.

The Coast Guard proposed a moving safety zone covering all waters within 100 yards of the hull and the vessels in the tow, and a fixed 200-foot zone around the ship once it is moored, for an estimated five years of dismantling. Under the contract, the ship will be dismantled in its entirety, with hazardous materials, including low-level radioactive waste, packaged and shipped to licensed disposal sites. The Coast Guard document says the work is expected to be completed by December 2030.

The carrier’s arrival will roughly coincide with the departure of the former ocean liner SS United States, whose hull is expected to leave the same Mobile yard on Nov. 9 before being sunk as an artificial reef, according to The Maritime Executive.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

More than 1 million miles under nuclear power

Built by Newport News Shipbuilding and christened on Sept. 24, 1960, Enterprise entered service in 1961 and steamed more than 1 million nautical miles under nuclear power, the Navy said. Nicknamed “Big E,” it served through the Cold War, the Vietnam War and the post-9/11 operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom. At 1,123 feet long at the flight deck, it remains the longest naval vessel ever built, according to The Maritime Executive.

Enterprise was inactivated in December 2012. The Navy finished defueling its reactor plants in 2017 and decommissioned the ship in its hangar bay on Feb. 3, 2017, the first decommissioning of a nuclear-powered carrier. The name will pass to the future Ford-class carrier Enterprise (CVN 80), the ninth Navy ship to carry it.

For more on the Virginia shipyard that built Enterprise, see our report on HII’s third-quarter 2026 results.