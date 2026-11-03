Former Army Secretary Dan Driscoll is joining OpenAI as senior counselor for national security modernization, OpenAI announced on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, the Washington Examiner reported. The hire comes just over two months after Driscoll left the Army’s top civilian post.

The role is newly created, OpenAI told the Financial Times, according to a summary of the FT report published by Bloomberg Law. OpenAI said Driscoll will focus on working with American allies to advance the responsible use of AI. “Dan will work with OpenAI teams and leaders across governments, industry, academia and allied institutions to advance practical modernization initiatives to advance the build-out of democratic AI,” the company told the FT.

The White House confirmed on Monday, Aug. 31, 2026, that Driscoll was resigning as Army secretary after months of friction with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, CBS News reported. A U.S. official told CBS News that Driscoll spoke to President Trump about the current state of the Army and submitted his resignation.

From Army secretary to OpenAI counselor

According to the Washington Examiner, the new OpenAI position will focus on how artificial intelligence can be used to strengthen national security and cybersecurity, as well as on work with U.S. allies on the “responsible use” of AI. The company described the job as a new addition to its team.

Driscoll, an Iraq war veteran and former adviser to Vice President JD Vance, had served as the Army’s top civilian leader since his Senate confirmation in February 2025, CBS News reported. On Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026, President Trump named Adam Telle, then the assistant secretary of the Army for civil works, as acting Army secretary, CBS News reported.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Tensions with Hegseth over Army transformation

CBS News reported behind-the-scenes tensions between Hegseth and Driscoll before the resignation. Earlier in 2026, Hegseth ousted Gen. Randy George, a close friend of Driscoll, as Army chief of staff. A source familiar with the matter told CBS News that Driscoll had raised concerns with the administration about the Army’s transformation efforts and about Hegseth pushing out some of the generals responsible for them.

Driscoll and George rolled out the Army Transformation Initiative in 2025, a plan that focused partly on introducing more unmanned systems, according to CBS News. White House spokesperson Anna Kelly told the network at the time of the resignation that Driscoll had been “highly effective in advancing President Trump’s agenda” at the Department of the Army.

Army leaders starting with Driscoll pushed the service toward commercial companies and new entrants, DefenseScoop reported in October, as the Army prepared a manufacturing rodeo for early 2027 to find where its supply chain breaks. Deputy Army Undersecretary Dave Fitzgerald was also expected to step down the same week as Driscoll, a U.S. official told CBS News on Aug. 31. CBS News had reported the previous week that Driscoll was considering leaving his post by the end of the year.