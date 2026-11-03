The U.S. Space Force is considering launching up to five satellites to cislunar space as soon as 2029 to lay the groundwork for a possible proliferated constellation between Earth and the Moon, Air & Space Forces Magazine reported on Nov. 2, 2026, citing an industry notice issued that day.

The Department of the Air Force is weighing a future Cislunar Space System (CSS) and the award of up to five preliminary design study contracts for five CSS satellites, Defense Daily reported on Nov. 2. The initial CSS would carry a payload of more than 2.2 tons and begin operating in 2031, according to the outlet.

The request for information, numbered 10302026-01, was posted on Nov. 2 with responses due Nov. 24, 2026, according to a listing of the federal notice. The service said it is “notionally interested” in launching a handful of satellites, which should be ready to launch by late 2029 for initial operations by 2031, Air & Space Forces Magazine reported.

Five seed vehicles beyond geosynchronous orbit

“These vehicles may serve as seed vehicles that will inform the acquisition strategy for a potential future proliferated cislunar constellation,” the notice states, according to Air & Space Forces Magazine. “The government is looking for information on industry’s ability to provide a rapid, low-risk solution.”

Each space vehicle will require a spacecraft bus, accommodation of a government-provided payload, integration and test work and a ground segment, Defense Daily reported, quoting the notice. The notice does not spell out what payloads the satellites might carry, but officials have said, according to Air & Space Forces Magazine, they are interested in space domain awareness, positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) and communications in the region. The Space Force also wants propulsion for station-keeping and orbital transfers, plus AI and computing for long-duration autonomous operations. According to the notice, the service could award up to five contracts and may start funding initial design work as soon as early 2027.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Purdy calls for kit that can field by 2029

Maj. Gen. Stephen Purdy, the Space Force portfolio acquisition executive for advanced programs, said in an Oct. 21 speech at AFCEA’s Space Industry Days conference that as recently as January he had been told to avoid talking about cislunar plans, Air & Space Forces Magazine reported. In remarks covered by Breaking Defense, Purdy said the service would issue two RFIs seeking commercially available technology and AI software for autonomous operations, with capabilities it can field by the end of fiscal 2029, Breaking Defense reported on Oct. 22.

“This isn’t a four- or five-year science project. This is about getting capability out soon,” Purdy said, according to Air & Space Forces Magazine. He pointed to China’s lunar plans as a driver. “They’re not planning for a one-off demo,” Purdy said. “They are planning for sustained activity.”

Cislunar space covers hundreds of thousands of kilometers, with a volume 1,728 times that of geosynchronous orbit, and spacecraft there must contend with the combined gravity of Earth and the Moon, Air & Space Forces Magazine noted. The service has already moved a payload stack tied to an experimental cislunar surveillance mission from ULA’s Vulcan to SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy, as The Vanguard USA reported in October.