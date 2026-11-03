Palantir Technologies said on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, that its U.S. commercial revenue surpassed its U.S. government revenue for the first time. U.S. commercial revenue grew 148% year over year and 29% from the second quarter to $984 million in the quarter that ended Sept. 30, SiliconANGLE reported.

U.S. government revenue grew 96% year over year and 18% from the prior quarter to $953 million, the company said in its third-quarter investor presentation. A year earlier, in the third quarter of 2025, the presentation shows U.S. commercial revenue of $397 million against $486 million from the U.S. government.

The Motley Fool reported the same figures on Nov. 2, noting that the U.S. commercial segment, which includes Palantir’s Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP), outpaced U.S. government revenue for the first time. Total revenue rose 96% to $2.3 billion, above analysts’ consensus estimate of $2.2 billion, and earnings per share of $0.44 beat the $0.41 consensus, the outlet said.

$984 million from U.S. companies in one quarter

“For some time, our listeners have heard us point to U.S. commercial as the primary driver of our growth,” Palantir wrote in its third-quarter letter to shareholders. “Now, for the first time, revenue from U.S. commercial has surpassed revenue from our U.S. government business.”

Total U.S. revenue grew 119% year over year to $1.94 billion, according to the investor presentation. It was the first quarter in which Palantir’s total revenue topped $2 billion, SiliconANGLE noted. The company closed total contract value of $2.92 billion in the quarter, up 6% year over year, of which the U.S. commercial segment accounted for $1.46 billion, up 11%, The Motley Fool reported. Remaining deal value in U.S. commercial rose 79% year over year to $6.52 billion, and net dollar retention reached 165%.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Government revenue keeps climbing at 96%

The crossover did not come from a shrinking government business. U.S. government revenue nearly doubled from $486 million a year earlier, according to the presentation. Palantir’s software is spreading through the U.S. military, where the Marine Corps in October opened Maven Smart System accounts to personnel at every echelon.

Palantir raised its full-year revenue guidance to roughly 91% growth, up from the 82% growth it forecast one quarter earlier, The Motley Fool reported. The company also reported operating cash flow and adjusted free cash flow of about $1.2 billion each, according to the outlet.

The investor presentation lists adjusted operating income of $1.43 billion for the quarter, a 62% margin. Net income more than doubled to $1.128 billion from $476 million a year earlier, SiliconANGLE reported, and Palantir now expects 2026 U.S. commercial revenue above $3.559 billion, growth of at least 143%.