Idaho National Laboratory will lead a team that makes a molten plutonium chloride fuel from recycled nuclear materials and irradiates it in the lab’s Advanced Test Reactor, INL said on Nov. 2, 2026, in a news release. The project aims to create and test the first transuranic-based liquid salt fuel in a reactor, according to the lab.

The Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) selected the project, Irradiation of Molten Plutonium Actinide Chloride fuels and Testing (IMPACT), under its HORNIG program, with the award announced on Oct. 29, 2026. In that Oct. 29 announcement, ARPA-E said eight HORNIG projects would share up to $50 million, ANS Nuclear Newswire reported. INL’s award is $7 million, according to ARPA-E’s project descriptions.

The INL project will develop and test a chloride fuel salt containing recycled transuranic elements for use in molten salt reactors, World Nuclear News reported on Nov. 2. The other selections include $7 million each for Westinghouse, Standard Nuclear and Oregon State University, $6.8 million for Oklo and $5.4 million for Texas A&M University, according to the outlet.

Plutonium already stored at the Idaho site

INL will perform all nuclear material handling, fabricate the fuel from transuranic materials already located at the lab, test the fuel’s properties and irradiate it in the Advanced Test Reactor, the lab said. INL called the reactor the only facility in the country with the capabilities and available expertise to do the work. Argonne National Laboratory, Moltex Energy USA and Southern Company will provide modeling support, reactor design input and a utility perspective, with Moltex and Southern sharing costs.

Very few places on Earth can handle plutonium, make it into fuel and test it in a reactor “all in one place,” INL Director John Wagner said in the release. He said IMPACT targets “a fuel that’s never been irradiated in this form: a chloride salt carrying recycled plutonium and other transuranics for molten salt reactors.”

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

ARPA-E targets fuel qualification in under 7 years

The HORNIG projects “will design and test TRU-based fuel systems, improve fuel cost and manufacturability, and shorten qualification timelines from decades to less than 7 years,” World Nuclear News reported, quoting the program. The selected grants currently total almost $45 million, ANS Nuclear Newswire said, and INL is the only one of the eight participants that has also advanced a project through ARPA-E’s earlier CURIE program on recovering material from used fuel.

“This project brings together the expertise of our national laboratories and the innovation of the private sector to develop and test new types of nuclear fuel,” said Brandon Williams, under secretary for nuclear security, in the INL release.

The awards add to a series of U.S. fuel supply moves this fall, including Westinghouse’s plan to invest about $1 billion in an LEU+ fuel plant in South Carolina, announced on Oct. 21.