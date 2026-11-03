Raytheon has delivered the 1,000th Evolved SeaSparrow Missile (ESSM) Block 2 built for the 12-nation NATO SEASPARROW Consortium, the U.S. Navy announced on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026. The Navy’s NATO SEASPARROW Program office, PMX-312, and its industry partners marked the milestone at Raytheon’s plant in Camden, Arkansas, on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, according to the Navy’s announcement on DVIDS.

The program reached its 500th ESSM Block 2 delivery in June 2025, the Navy said, which puts the 1,000th missile about 16 months later. Raytheon made the 500th delivery public on Oct. 1, 2025, Naval News reported at the time. Raytheon and its international partners are now preparing to raise output to more than 700 all-up rounds a year, Naval News reported on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026.

“Delivery of the 1,000th ESSM Block 2 missile is a significant achievement for the NATO SEASPARROW Consortium, PMX-312, our industry partners, and, most importantly, the Sailors who rely on these weapons as a critical layer of defense,” said Capt. John Bowman, the PMX-312 program manager, in the Navy statement.

Raytheon targets 65 missiles a month

Misty Holmes, Raytheon’s vice president of Naval Shipboard Missiles, told Naval News that the company delivered more than 350 ESSM missiles last year. “We’re also consistently ramping in a steady state rate because the demand for this capability is higher than our current production capacity,” she said.

“My target ramp for the next three years is 65 missiles per month, coming from roughly 45 per month,” Holmes said. Raytheon will wrap up its current production contract in early 2027 before moving into the next fiscal year of production. Holmes said capital investments made earlier this year will help the line reach that rate, and that bundling several years of procurement lets Raytheon pass economic order quantity savings to the U.S. Navy and its allies.

The push follows other efforts to expand U.S. missile output, including a Pentagon move to nearly double AIM-120 AMRAAM output, with Japan agreeing to assemble the missiles.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

What Block 2 adds to ship self-defense

ESSM Block 2 is a ship-launched surface-to-air missile that protects ships against airborne and surface threats, according to the Navy. Naval News reported that Block 2 adds a dual-mode active and semi-active X-band radar seeker, which widens the front section of the missile from 8 inches to 10 inches. The active channel lets the missile complete a terminal engagement without the launch ship illuminating the target. The variant reached initial operational capability in 2021.

The NATO SEASPARROW Project, established in 1968, groups Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Greece, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Türkiye and the United States, the Navy said. Raytheon, an RTX business, is the prime contractor and works with a multinational industrial base on the missile.

A competition for the next variant

The consortium’s project office is also advancing the ESSM Next Significant Variant, which must keep a 10-inch diameter to fit into a MK 41 quad-pack canister, Naval News reported. The office held an industry day in early 2026, released a sources sought notice in the third quarter of 2026 and plans a Milestone B acquisition decision by September 2029.

The acquisition will be competitive. “We’re fully supportive of this [acquisition strategy and] completely embrace the competition,” Holmes told Naval News, adding that Raytheon plans to take part.