Nvidia has told cloud providers that use its chips to sell at least 51% of their services to non-Chinese customers on new contracts, which would cap Chinese business at 49%, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, citing five people familiar with the matter, The Next Web reported. Nvidia has not confirmed the instruction.

According to the FT report, as relayed by Tom’s Hardware, Nvidia’s sales force and regional teams communicated the requirement to customers verbally, and it does not appear to have been set out in any official document. The reported rule applies to data center operators worldwide, not only in Asia, and covers new and future contracts rather than existing hardware leasing agreements.

Nvidia neither confirmed nor denied the move when AFP approached it, The Next Web reported. In a statement, the chipmaker said: “America cannot win the AI race unless America’s AI infrastructure wins worldwide.” Tom’s Hardware quoted the statement as saying “American chips are the foundation that American model and application makers need to compete worldwide,” and that U.S. policy “encourages” cloud providers to accept business from “everywhere they can.”

A reported limit on rented compute

Many Chinese technology companies developing AI models rely on computing capacity rented from cloud providers outside China to train their systems, The Next Web reported. Washington has tried for years to close that route as it seeks to keep advanced U.S. chips away from Chinese customers. The United States has limited sales of Nvidia’s most advanced chips to China since 2022.

Under the reported rule, data center operators that serve Chinese companies would have to track what share of their business those customers represent. Tom’s Hardware wrote that the limit could add strain on providers that already compete for the same contracts. Nvidia had not previously imposed such a restriction, according to The Next Web.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Smuggling and exposed hardware

Export limits have not stopped the hardware from moving. Earlier this year, several senior employees at server maker Super Micro were charged with smuggling around $2.5 billion worth of Nvidia AI servers into China, The Next Web reported. In October, a report tied 32 export-restricted Nvidia B300 GPUs to China Telecom through an exposed monitoring tool.

Beijing’s response

Asked about the FT report, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said she was not aware of it, The Next Web reported. She said Beijing hoped all parties would provide a “fair, transparent and non-discriminatory business environment” for companies from every country.

Beijing has also moved to limit foreign chips at home. A year ago, it banned foreign AI chips from state-funded data centers to support domestic suppliers, according to The Next Web. Nvidia has published no written version of the reported 51% requirement, and the figure rests on the FT’s sources.