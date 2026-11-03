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    Urenco USA produces its first commercial LEU+ uranium cylinder at its New Mexico enrichment plant

    The Vanguard USA DeskBy 3 Mins Read
    A blue transport trailer loaded with white cylinders stands on a lot in front of a gray industrial building, seen through a fence
    File photo: A uranium transport trailer at Urenco's enrichment plant in Almelo, Netherlands, Aug. 18, 2020. Photo by Tetzemann, CC0, cropped, via Wikimedia Commons. The photo does not show Urenco USA's New Mexico plant or its first LEU+ cylinder.

    Urenco USA said on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, that it has completed production of its first product cylinder of low-enriched uranium plus, or LEU+, at its National Enrichment Facility in Eunice, New Mexico, according to Urenco’s announcement. Urenco USA called it the first commercial production of LEU+ in the Western world.

    LEU+ contains 5% to 10% of the fissile isotope uranium-235, compared with 3% to 5% in the low-enriched uranium used in fuel for most reactors operating today, World Nuclear News reported on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission authorized the New Mexico plant in September 2025 to enrich uranium up to 10% U-235, and all of its gas centrifuge cascades are licensed to produce LEU+.

    “A tremendous amount of work has gone into preparing our plant and our staff to reach this achievement,” said Jody Blackshear, managing director of Urenco USA. “Through the coordinated efforts of teams from across our site and company, we can now supply an innovative fuel option for our customers and support the next generation of nuclear fuel technologies.”

    Longer reactor cycles and a HALEU feedstock

    Fuel made with LEU+ would let existing light water reactors run longer between refueling outages, which reduces operations and maintenance costs, Urenco USA said. Several advanced reactor designs under development also plan to use LEU+ as fuel.

    The material can also serve as feedstock for high-assay low-enriched uranium, or HALEU, which is enriched to between 10% and 20% U-235. Urenco USA said LEU+ feed would increase how much fuel a dedicated HALEU facility could produce. HALEU production requires its own facility and a separate NRC authorization.

    See also  Westinghouse invests about $1 billion in a South Carolina plant for higher-enriched LEU+ fuel

    Enrichment is only one step in the fuel chain. Fabrication is another: in October, Westinghouse announced about $1 billion for a South Carolina plant to make higher-enriched LEU+ fuel.

    Illustration of a plain steel cylinder with a valve on a cradle in front of rows of thin, tall centrifuge tubes in an industrial hall
    Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

    Capacity growth through 2036

    Urenco USA describes itself as America’s only commercial-scale producer of enriched uranium. Its National Enrichment Facility began operations in 2010 and has an annual capacity of 4.3 million separative work units, or SWU, enough to meet about one-third of current U.S. demand for low-enriched uranium, the company said. More than 500 employees and long-term contractors work at the site.

    The company is installing 700,000 SWU of new centrifuge capacity at the facility as part of a goal to lift U.S. production capacity above 7 million SWU over the next decade, World Nuclear News reported. Urenco plans to begin building a new 2.1 million SWU enrichment plant at the site in 2029, with initial cascades starting production in 2032 and more installed through 2036. That new capacity will also be able to produce LEU+.

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    The Vanguard USA Desk is the editorial team of The Vanguard USA, published by EDGENICHE. It reports on U.S. defense technology, space, deep tech and AI, and the industrial base and energy systems behind them.

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