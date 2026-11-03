Shield AI has shown X-BAT 001, the first full-scale prototype of its jet-powered X-BAT combat drone, which is designed to take off and land vertically from a tail-sitting position, in a video released on Nov. 3, 2026, The War Zone reported. X-BAT 001 is the first of two full-scale prototypes Shield AI plans to build.

The drone is being moved from Shield AI’s main hub in Frisco, Texas, to its flight test site in Newton, Kansas, The War Zone reported. X-BAT was revealed to the public in 2025. Development flying will be based at Newton City-County Airport, Aerospace Global News reported.

“X-BAT 001 is a development aircraft, so the design will evolve as we test and refine it,” a Shield AI spokesperson told The War Zone.

What the first video shows

The footage shows the drone resting horizontally on ground supports inside a hangar, with “X-BAT 001” and “Powered by Hivemind” markings on a grey digital camouflage scheme, Aerospace Global News reported. It shows no engine run or nozzle movement, and it does not show the aircraft raised into its vertical launch position.

The prototype broadly matches a half-scale model displayed at the Sea-Air-Space exposition in April 2026, The War Zone reported, but its thrust-vectoring nozzle extends well behind the wings’ trailing edges. Two bulges toward the rear of the body, one on either side of the dorsal spine, do not appear on earlier models or renderings, and Shield AI declined to comment on them.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Engine runs, a crane and then free flight

X-BAT uses a GE Aerospace F110-GE-129E engine with GE’s Axisymmetric Vectoring Exhaust Nozzle, and the companies announced integration, actuation and engine light-off testing at GE’s Peebles, Ohio, facility in July, Aerospace Global News reported. “That’s a full-scale vehicle,” Armor Harris, who heads Shield AI’s aircraft division, told The War Zone. “It’s got the outer mold line, it’s got the F110 engine, the full propulsion path, everything in it.”

Testing will start with engine runs while the aircraft sits horizontally on its launch and recovery vehicle, followed by vertical runs, tests while it hangs from a large crane at the Kansas site and then untethered flights, Harris told The War Zone. Shield AI has said it aims to fly a fully missionized X-BAT in 2028 and begin series production the following year, with Des Moines, Washington, designated as the production location.

In a statement on Nov. 3, Harris said X-BAT is “twice the size” of the Air Force’s Increment 1 Collaborative Combat Aircraft and “has the capacity for air-to-ground strike missions.” The War Zone reported that the drone is designed to carry munitions internally and under its wings.

The Navy has provided $200 million this year under its Runway Independent Maritime Expeditionary Strike effort, and Shield AI has committed an equal amount, The War Zone reported. That funding includes an October step in which the Navy and Shield AI put another $300 million into X-BAT.