CrowdStrike has signed definitive agreements to acquire two AI security startups, Fiddler AI and Dreadnode, CrowdStrike announced on Nov. 3, 2026, at its Fal.Con Europe conference in Barcelona. Fiddler AI monitors and explains what AI agents do, and Dreadnode attacks AI models and agents to find flaws before they go live, according to CrowdStrike’s Fiddler announcement and its Dreadnode announcement.

CrowdStrike did not disclose the prices. It is paying about $400 million for Fiddler and about $95 million for Dreadnode, according to The Wall Street Journal, TechCrunch reported. SecurityWeek put the reported combined value at $495 million.

“When a regulator or your board asks what an agent did, saying ‘the model did it’ is not an answer,” George Kurtz, CrowdStrike’s chief executive and founder, said, calling Fiddler “the flight recorder for every agent,” CyberScoop reported.

Fiddler becomes Falcon Observe

Fiddler, founded in 2018 and based in Palo Alto, California, will become Falcon Observe on CrowdStrike’s Falcon platform. It evaluates agents before deployment, traces their reasoning and tool calls, flags behavioral drift and made-up answers, and logs activity for compliance audits, SecurityWeek reported. CyberScoop said it works with agent frameworks including LangGraph, Amazon Bedrock and Google ADK.

Fiddler announced a $30 million Series C round in January that brought its total funding to $100 million, SecurityWeek reported. “We started Fiddler to help enterprises answer a fundamental question: can I trust what my AI agents are doing?” said Krishna Gade, Fiddler’s chief executive and co-founder.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Dreadnode tests AI like an attacker

Dreadnode, founded in 2023, raised $14 million in a Series A round in early 2025. Its platform runs more than 100 known AI attack strategies, including jailbreaks and prompt injection, against models, agent reasoning loops, applications and MCP servers. It ranks findings by severity, maps them to frameworks such as the OWASP Top 10 for large language models and the NIST AI Risk Management Framework, and will feed policy recommendations into CrowdStrike’s Falcon Guardian product.

“Enterprises are deploying AI faster than they can prove it is secure,” Kurtz said in the Dreadnode announcement. Dreadnode chief executive Brad Palm’s team will join CrowdStrike’s Cyber Superintelligence Lab.

Cash, stock and a January deadline

Both deals will be paid predominantly in cash, with a portion in stock subject to vesting conditions, and are expected to close in CrowdStrike’s fourth fiscal quarter of 2027, which ends on Jan. 31, 2027. CrowdStrike also added an AI Kill Switch to Falcon Guardian that lets authorized administrators halt a misbehaving agent and cut its network access, SecurityWeek reported.

Attackers are using agents too. Days earlier, CrowdStrike said China’s Vapor Panda used ARTEX AI agents to breach about 140 targets in 11 days.