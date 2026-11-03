The U.S. Air Force is asking companies whether they can deliver more than 1,000 Extended Range Attack Munitions, or ERAMs, within 15 months of a contract award, in Air Force notice FA865927W0002, a request for information Defense News reported on Nov. 3, 2026. The notice calls for “>1,000 AURs,” or all-up rounds, with “delivery to begin NLT 3 months after award to be complete NLT 15 months after award.”

The small, air-launched standoff missile is intended for Ukraine, Defense News reported. The notice itself does not name Ukraine. The Air Force describes ERAM as a next-generation cruise missile “designed to provide affordable mass to the fight” that “delivers a precision-guided, stand-off capability against high-value fixed targets,” according to Defense News.

A 500-pound missile built to work under jamming

The notice lists a “500lb class weapon desired,” “capable of blast / frag / and limited penetration effects,” with “variable fuze options,” a range of at least 250 nautical miles (“Range ≥ 250NM”) and a speed of at least Mach 0.6 (“Speed ≥ .6 mach”). It also requires a “Nav System capable of operating in a GPS degraded environment” and terminal accuracy of “CEP 50 w/in 10m,” meaning half of the missiles land within 10 meters of the aim point, in both normal and high electromagnetic-interference environments.

Responses are due “no later than 19 November 2026 at 1400 Central Time.” The notice is “Step 1 of a two-step competitive process”: the Air Force will evaluate capability papers and then ask only the companies it selects for Commercial Solutions Proposals. It lists the schedule as “Immediate release and award pending approval and funding.”

Respondents “must be able to obtain Active Top Secret / SCI Facility Clearance Level.” They must also be a nontraditional defense contractor or a small business, include significant nontraditional participation, or commit to paying “at least one-third (1/3) of the total project cost using non-Federal funds.”

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

From two prototypes to a Ukraine sale

In 2024, the Air Force awarded prototype contracts to two small companies, Zone 5 Technologies and CoAspire, and it conducted a live warhead test at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, in January 2026, Defense News reported. The service published its first ERAM request for information in January 2024 and disclosed in July 2024 that Ukraine was the intended recipient, The War Zone reported in August 2025.

That month, the U.S. approved the sale of 3,350 ERAM missiles to Ukraine, a package funded largely by European allies, The War Zone and the Kyiv Independent reported at the time. “Up to 3,350 ERAM missiles and 3,350 navigation modules to counter spoofing will be procured,” Andriy Yermak, then head of Ukraine’s presidential office, wrote on Aug. 28, 2025, according to the Kyiv Independent.

The Kyiv Independent described ERAM at the time as a low-cost, quick-to-produce missile with a range of about 460 kilometers. Defense News said one open question is whether Ukraine already uses ERAM on its American-made F-16 fighters. Another is to what extent the U.S. military itself will use the weapon.

The production request follows other U.S. missile deals for Kyiv paid for by allies, including a State Department approval on Oct. 30 of 500 Patriot PAC-3 MSE interceptors for Ukraine.