The U.S. Navy must take a second look at Saildrone’s bid for its Medium Unmanned Surface Vessel (MUSV) program after the U.S. Court of Federal Claims found the service treated Saildrone unfairly, Breaking Defense reported on Nov. 4, 2026. The opinion was originally issued under seal on Oct. 30 and made public on Nov. 4.

“The Court finds that the Navy engaged in disparate treatment, and thus, acted in an arbitrary and capricious manner in its review of Saildrone’s proposal,” a Court of Federal Claims judge wrote, according to Breaking Defense. The judge set aside the Navy’s decision to eliminate Saildrone from the competition, The Maritime Executive reported.

Under the ruling, the Navy has 60 days to reevaluate Saildrone’s Spectre proposal using the same approach it applied to companies that advanced. Until it does, the service cannot commit more than $1.5 billion of the program’s $2.1 billion to production, according to both outlets and Saildrone’s own statement. A Navy spokesperson told Breaking Defense the service will comply and will decide whether Saildrone qualifies for on-water testing.

A displacement mismatch, judged twice

The Navy had kept Saildrone out of on-water testing over discrepancies between its proposal and a summary document called the J-8 Placemat. According to the opinion as quoted by Breaking Defense, the Navy “eliminated Saildrone because its Placemat reported loaded displacements exceeded the stated maximum displacement.”

The court found the Navy had advanced a proposal from Sea Machines despite a similar displacement issue. Its Placemat either reported payload-condition displacements above the stated maximum or left those fields blank, and the court found that the Navy “disparately favored Sea Machines and arbitrarily held Saildrone to a higher standard,” Breaking Defense reported. The opinion said it was unclear which Sea Machines vessel was evaluated but that the distinction did not change the finding.

The ruling also bars the Navy from relying on findings it had already withdrawn under two other evaluation criteria to eliminate Saildrone again. The Maritime Executive reported that the court rejected the government’s argument that the prototype competition, run as an Other Transaction effort, fell outside its bid-protest jurisdiction.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Blue Water Autonomy loses its protest

Blue Water Autonomy, which sued alongside Saildrone in June, did not win. The court concluded that “the Navy reasonably rated Blue Water unacceptable,” citing the Navy’s finding that its catamaran test vessel was not representative of its axe-bow monohull production design, Breaking Defense reported. The Maritime Executive also reported that Blue Water’s protest was denied.

The program has already moved ahead without both companies. In September, the Navy placed initial orders for 10 vessels each from Galliano Marine Services, HII and Saronic Technologies after at-sea testing, according to The Maritime Executive. The Vanguard USA previously covered the Navy’s 30 MUSV orders and the shipyards behind them.

Saildrone’s founder and chief executive said in a statement that “the future of naval warfare will be fought on the water, not in a courtroom” and called the ruling “a win for fair competition, for taxpayers, and for national security.”