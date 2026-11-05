NASA unveiled its newest experimental aircraft, the X-70 Fractal, on Nov. 4, 2026, during the UP.Summit at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the agency said in a release. NASA describes the crewed aircraft as a high-performance, highly adaptable research platform built to speed up the development and testing of advanced aviation technologies.

The X-70 uses rapidly reconfigurable flight-control technology that NASA says will let it “explore aircraft maneuverability in ways never before demonstrated in crewed flight.” The only image NASA released is described by the agency as a generated image, not a photo of a built airframe, as The War Zone noted on Nov. 4.

“We expect her first flight under the NASA banner within the next two years,” NASA’s administrator said in the release, also reported by The Aviationist on Nov. 5. The administrator added that the aircraft’s “modular design and ability to rapidly swap internal and external payloads will keep our teams flying.”

The numbers NASA released

According to NASA, the X-70 has a takeoff weight of 10,000 pounds and can carry up to 2,000 pounds of experimental payloads in internal and external locations. It is designed to cruise at Mach 0.75, reach altitudes of up to 45,000 feet and fly an operational range exceeding about 1,500 nautical miles, or roughly 1,726 statute miles.

NASA said those figures will let it conduct demanding flight research across a broad range of operating conditions. The director of the Aeronautics Division within NASA’s Research and Technology Mission Directorate said in the release that it is “exciting to bring on another X-plane to accelerate and drive aeronautics research.”

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

What is still unknown

NASA did not name a manufacturer or give a cost. The War Zone reported that it is unclear who is building or built the aircraft, and suggested the phrase “under the NASA banner” could mean the agency will take delivery from a manufacturer or that an existing asset is being transferred to it; neither possibility is confirmed by NASA. The Aviationist reported that it is unclear which technologies will be tested aboard the jet.

The X-70 follows a line of NASA and U.S. research aircraft that includes the Bell X-1, which first broke the sound barrier in 1947, the X-15 hypersonic aircraft and today’s X-59 quiet supersonic demonstrator, the agency said. NASA’s administrator had teased a new X-plane ahead of the Max Power Airshow at Kennedy, which runs Nov. 6 to 8, The Aviationist reported.

The unveiling adds to a busy season for experimental aircraft, including a defense contractor’s first full-scale X-BAT prototype covered earlier by The Vanguard USA.